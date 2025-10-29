He hosted the trio two months after a US arrest warrant was issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor

The trio visited Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s residence on the Windsor estate. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Alice Padgett

Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at his private home in Windsor, it has emerged.

The trio visited Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s residence on the Windsor estate, for a drinks reception before attending Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2006. The party took place two months after a US arrest warrant was issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor. A witness said they remembered seeing Epstein and Weinstein at a gathering in the back garden of Royal Lodge before guests moved on to the main event at the castle, which featured a champagne reception and banquet. Read More: Prince Andrew's 'peppercorn rent' for 30-room mansion raises 'value for money' concerns, Parliament watchdog says Read more: Why are we still paying for Sarah Ferguson? writes Shelagh Fogarty

Andrew relinquished his titles earlier this month amid renewed scrutiny of his links with Epstein. Picture: Alamy

The broadcaster verified the location by matching trees and patio walls in a photograph of the three guests to images of Royal Lodge. Epstein was arrested just eight days later in Florida. Asked by Newsnight in 2019 why Epstein was invited to his daughter’s party despite the warrant, Andrew said: “Certainly I wasn’t aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States and I wasn’t aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it.”

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

The revelations come amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to Epstein following the posthumous publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, in which she alleged she was forced to have sex with the Duke on three occasions. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he has “no recollection” of meeting her. In 2022, he reached a financial settlement with Ms Giuffre without admitting liability. Earlier this month, Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles, as questions continued about his conduct and his living arrangements at Royal Lodge.

Epstein and Maxwell at Balmoral, thought to be in 1999. Picture: Alamy

Epstein and Maxwell were pictured at Balmoral in 1999, the royal family’s Scottish estate. The following year, Epstein attended an event at Windsor Castle, and Andrew hosted Maxwell’s birthday party at Sandringham, describing it later as “a straightforward shooting weekend.” In 2002, Maxwell was photographed sitting on the Queen’s throne in Buckingham Palace alongside actor Kevin Spacey- a visit reportedly arranged by Andrew, though Epstein was not present. Andrew has previously acknowledged flying on Epstein’s private jet, staying at his Palm Beach mansion and his private island, and visiting Maxwell’s London townhouse in Belgravia.