Andrew and Fergie have become further engulfed by the Epstein scandal. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Disgraced Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to leave the Royal Lodge, but only if they get two homes in return.

The Royal Family has faced growing calls for the pair to be booted out of the 30-room mansion as more revelations connecting them to infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is unearthed. Talks between Andrew and the Palace have reportedly intensified in recent days, with the ex-Duke demanding Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, in any exit deal. Fergie, who lost all her royal titles when Andrew gave his up earlier this month, has also demanded Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate currently live. Read more: MPs could debate Prince Andrew's title and 'peppercorn rent' mansion in Commons Read more: Andrew in 'active talks' to leave Royal Lodge as pressure mounts on disgraced prince to quit 30-room mansion

Andrew's home is a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park, known as the Royal Lodge since the late 1820s. Picture: Shutterstock

A friend of Andrew and Fergie told the Sun: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.” The Palace is reportedly amenable to the idea of handing the pair two homes, with Will and Kate set to leave Adelaide Cottage next month. It is believed the taxpayer would not be forced to foot the bill for either home, as neither requires renovations and both sit within the grounds of Windsor Castle. However, it is unknown whether the pair would be forced to pay rent on the properties.

Picture shows a general view of Frogmore Cottage . Picture: Alamy