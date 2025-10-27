The Grade-II listed pad had £2.4million in renovations for Duke and Duchess of Sussex but now could house the disgraced prince as he looks to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew could be set to move into Harry and Meghan's former home - as Frogmore Cottage sees a flurry of workers with the disgraced royal set to leave his Royal Lodge pad. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Prince Andrew could be set to move into Harry and Meghan's former home - as Frogmore Cottage sees a flurry of workers with the disgraced royal set to leave his Royal Lodge pad.

The Grade II-listed property, which underwent a £2.4 million refurbishment in 2019, has become a hive of activity in recent weeks. Locals say tradespeople have been coming and going for days, with lights burning late into the night. The flurry of work comes as the Duke of York, 65, is said to be in "advanced talks" about leaving the Royal Lodge, his long-term home on the Windsor Estate, in exchange for the Sussexes’ former residence. The Sussexes’ 2019 renovations at Frogmore included underfloor heating, a copper bathtub, vegan paint for the nursery, and a yoga studio — all designed by Soho House interior stylist Vicky Charles. The couple later reimbursed the £2.4 million cost after stepping back from royal duties. Read More: All of the accusations made against Prince Andrew in Virginia Giuffre's book Read More: 'How long have you known?': King Charles heckled by protester over Prince Andrew scandal

The flurry of work comes as the Duke of York, 65, is said to be in "advanced talks" about leaving the Royal Lodge, his long-term home on the Windsor Estate, in exchange for the Sussexes’ former residence. Picture: Alamy

One insider told The Sun: “People have been inside Frogmore Cottage working day and night. "Over the weekend the lights were on after dark. And workmen have been coming and going for weeks.” A source close to Sarah Ferguson revealed that the Duchess of York was offered the keys to nearby Adelaide Cottage earlier this year but declined. "A number of options were put to them and this is one of them a few months back. It was put to them, not at their request," the source said. However, a royal insider denied Buckingham Palace initiated the offer.

Frogmore Cottage entrance on The Long Walk at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy