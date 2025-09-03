A close ally of Donald Trump has declared now is a "good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew" after she broke down during an Epstein hearing.

She added: "Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on U.S. soil.

Mace, taking to X after leaving the hearing in tears, told her followers she had a “full blown panic attack” while listening to Epstein’s victims.

Nancy Mace, the US representative for South Carolina's First congressional district, attended a hearing on Wednesday where victims of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein gave their testimony.

"Since it’s already being reported - Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early.

"As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe.

"I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. God bless all survivors."

Prince Andrew has long denied any claims linking him to Epstein’s trafficking of Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal abused her when she was 17.

Epstein’s crimes have become a key political issue in America in the wake of Trump’s second election victory.

The US president ran on a policy of releasing the so-called “Epstein files”, but has so far refused to.

Following today’s hearing, Florida Republican Anna Paulina Luna added: "This is a lot bigger than anyone anticipated.

“There are some rich and powerful people that need to go to jail.

"I think everyone's frustrated as to why that hasn't happened before."