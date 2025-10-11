The Duke of York told paedophile Jeffrey Epstein that "we'll play some more soon" just one day after the infamous photo of him with teenager Virginia Giuffre was published.

Prince Andrew has denied the claims and has not been charged with criminal offences. Ms Giuffre and Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in March 2022.

The photo shows Andrew with his arm around 17-year-old Ms Giuffre, who claimed the Duke of York had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by Epstein.

A new email has revealed that Prince Andrew contacted Mr Epstein on February 28, 2011 to express his concern for the disgraced financier following the publication of the photo by the Mail on Sunday.

In 2019, the Duke of York told Emily Maitlis that he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010 after the latter’s child prostitution prosecution and prison sentence.

However, the new email - revealed by the Daily Mail - shows that he lied to Ms Maitlis as he had in fact been in touch with him just months later.

Andrew wrote to Mr Epstein: "I'm just as concerned for you! Don't worry about me!'It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it.

"Otherwise keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!'

He signed the email off with: "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG". The Daily Mail has verified that the email was sent by Andrew's email address.

The email was initially referred to in a case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority against Jes Staley, Epstein's banker.

The legal documents that mentioned the email only said it had been sent by "a member of the British Royal Family" without naming the Duke.

A separate email sent on February 27, 2011, shows Epstein attempting to arrange a meeting between Andrew and former Barclays boss Staley.

He wrote: "Jes staley will be in London on next tue afternoon, if you have time."

Andrew responded: "Jes is coming on 1st March or next week?"

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.