By Flaminia Luck

An anti-monarchist group has reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following new allegations he was involved in in trafficking a woman to the UK for sex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Further details of the former prince's relationship with the paedophile financier emerged after more than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday. The files were released by the US Department of Justice alongside the former Duke of York crouching over an unidentified woman on the floor. Republic said it is alleged Andrew was involved in bringing the victim into the UK for the purposes of sexual exploitation. The Sexual Offences Act 2003 creates offences related to bringing a person to the UK, travelling within the UK or arranging a person to leave the UK for such purposes. Graham Smith, head of Republic, spoke to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about why the report was made.

The email was released by the US Department of Justice alongside a picture of Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman lying on the floor. Picture: DoJ

"I wanted to make sure they had received a report because there's so much discussion about whether or not he should go to the States, whether he should give evidence. "Talking almost as if he's a witness of Epstein's crimes, when in fact he's allegedly accused of committing crimes himself." Mr Smith also said the Metropolitan Police has "let down" the victims. He explained: "The Met have quite frankly let the victims down, they let the country down over the last two decades by just point blank refusing to investigate this. "I just really wanted to make sure that agai they are put on the spot and told that they need to now investigate a reported crime."

Mr Smith also questioned what the Royal Family knew about the extent of the allegations against Andrew. "The questions which need to be asked, and they are starting to be asked, which have been very much ignored over the last few months, is what did Charles know and when and what did William know and when and what did the late Queen know and when? "Because it does not ring through. It's not reasonable to think that they were not fully briefed on all of this before. You know, a lot of this information has been in the hands of FBI."

The King stripped his brother of all titles last October and evicted him from Royal Lodge over his connections to Epstein. Picture: Getty