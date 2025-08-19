Royal insiders say the invite is a "huge show of support" from the family for the disgraced Duke. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have joined King Charles for his summer holiday at Balmoral Castle - despite fresh allegations that he was "horrible to staff".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair are staying at Craigowan Lodge, a seven bedroom royal cottage within walking distance of a nine-hole golf course. Their daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are expected to join them in the Scottish Highlands at a later date. Royal insiders say the invite is a "huge show of support" from the family for the disgraced Duke, 65, after he was banned from Christmas at Sandringham due to his connections with Chinese man accused of being a spy. His behaviour towards royal staff members has also been criticised by royal biographer Andrew Lonie in his book Entitled. Read more: Prince Harry’s secret tribute to grandfather Philip left at national memorial on VJ Day Read more: Charles drives Camilla to Sunday church service in Scotland

Andrew will be staying at Craigowan Lodge, a seven-bedroom royal cottage within walking distance of a nine-hole golf course. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew's behaviour towards royal staff members has also been criticised by biographer Andrew Lownie in his book Entitled. Picture: Getty

The unflattering biography delved into the private life of the late Queen’s son, depicting him as sex obsessed, a “useful idiot” and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein. The summer break in Scotland is the only time the entire Royal Family get together outside of Christmas. Prince William and Kate are due to attend with their three children, along with Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their two children. Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to visit Charles and Queen Camilla during their three-week stay. Last week, an infuriated Prince Andrew confronted builders installing a speed bump outside his Windsor home.

Last week, an infuriated Andrew confronted builders installing a speed bump outside his Windsor home. Picture: Getty