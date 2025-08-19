Prince Andrew joins King Charles at Balmoral amid fresh allegations he was 'horrible to staff'
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have joined King Charles for his summer holiday at Balmoral Castle - despite fresh allegations that he was "horrible to staff".
The pair are staying at Craigowan Lodge, a seven bedroom royal cottage within walking distance of a nine-hole golf course.
Their daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are expected to join them in the Scottish Highlands at a later date.
Royal insiders say the invite is a "huge show of support" from the family for the disgraced Duke, 65, after he was banned from Christmas at Sandringham due to his connections with Chinese man accused of being a spy.
His behaviour towards royal staff members has also been criticised by royal biographer Andrew Lonie in his book Entitled.
The unflattering biography delved into the private life of the late Queen’s son, depicting him as sex obsessed, a “useful idiot” and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein.
The summer break in Scotland is the only time the entire Royal Family get together outside of Christmas.
Prince William and Kate are due to attend with their three children, along with Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their two children.
Sir Keir Starmer is also expected to visit Charles and Queen Camilla during their three-week stay.
Last week, an infuriated Prince Andrew confronted builders installing a speed bump outside his Windsor home.
The Duke of York shouted: "What the f**k are you doing now?" at the workmen while riding his horse around the 4,800-acre Royal Lodge estate.
A source told The Sun: "The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing now?’
"Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park."
The incident came after a YouGov poll found that two-thirds of Britons believe the Duke of York should be stripped of his remaining royal titles.
Andrew stepped away from his public role in 2019 amid the furore over his friendship with convicted billionaire paedophile Epstein, followed by a disastrous Newsnight interview on the issue.
He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager and who Andrew claimed never to have met.