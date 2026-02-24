Andrew was arrested last week on his 66th birthday. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police have confirmed they have concluded their search of the former home of disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Thames Valley Police said the searches in Berkshire in connection to its investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office have now ended. Last Thursday, the former Duke of York was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday He was kept in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation. The brother of the king faces accusations of sharing sensitive information with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. Andrew has always strenuously denied all wrongdoing. Calls have been growing from a range of public figures for a wider probe into Andrew’s past dealings with the convicted sex offender. Now, Thames Valley Police have confirmed they have finished searching Andrew's former home Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

Police officers walks down the driveway from the gates of the Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Officers have now left the location we have been searching in Berkshire. This concludes the search activity that commenced following our arrest of a man in his sixties from Norfolk on Thursday (19/2). “We understand the significant public interest in this case and our investigation remains ongoing. “It is important that our investigators are given the time and space to progress their work. We will provide updates when it is appropriate to do so, but this is unlikely to be for some time.” Police were searching both Wood Farm in Norfolk and Royal Lodge in Windsor while the former Duke of York was questioned in custody.

Andrew was staying at Wood Farm, in Sandringham, at the time of his arrest. He became the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested and held in custody. The former duke was spotted returning to the address later in the evening accompanied by royal security. Reacting to the arrest, King Charles said the "law must take its course" as he pledged to support the investigation. Read more: Sign of the times: Every street bearing 'Prince Andrew' name as residents fight to change addresses Read more: Andrew 'billed UK taxpayers for massage services' during time as trade envoy

Prince Andrew pictured with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: AFP

Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king. Sir Keir Starmer’s Government will consider introducing such legislation once police have finished their investigation into the King’s disgraced brother.