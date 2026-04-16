By Flaminia Luck

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been invited to give up the freedom of City of the London.

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The former prince received the honour in 2012 "by virtue of patrimony" due to his father Prince Philip having been a Freeman. The honour historically allowed its recipients to walk sheep over London Bridge with no tariff. The City of London Corporation previously said the honour cannot be taken back.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station. Picture: Getty

The ex Duke of York is under investigation for his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday. Andrew has denied all allegations made against him, including those made by Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre that he had sex with her three times - including once as part of an orgy. Although only recently stripped of all his titles, Andrew has been outcast for some time, since his car crash 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. Sir Lenny Henry and Cate Blanchett are among those to have received the City of London honour.