Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the subject of what has been named the Christmas cracker joke of the year, compounding a bad year for the disgraced royal.

The former prince lost his remaining titles and status as Duke of York this year due to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, which he denies, and links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The UK Christmas cracker joke of the year 2025

The comedy channel U&Gold has named the winning joke after a public pull. It goes:

Q: Why is Andrew not writing any Christmas books?

A: He hasn’t got any titles!

Ben Smith, from Chelmsford, was awarded £1,500 for the joke, although it is not the only entry in the top ten to mention the fallen former prince. At number four is:

Q: What do Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a snowman have in common?

A: They’re both out in the cold.