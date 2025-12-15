Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the butt of the UK cracker joke of the year
Final humiliation for former royal who will not hear cracker jokes with his family due to his exile
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the subject of what has been named the Christmas cracker joke of the year, compounding a bad year for the disgraced royal.
The former prince lost his remaining titles and status as Duke of York this year due to allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, which he denies, and links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The UK Christmas cracker joke of the year 2025
The comedy channel U&Gold has named the winning joke after a public pull. It goes:
Q: Why is Andrew not writing any Christmas books?
A: He hasn’t got any titles!
Ben Smith, from Chelmsford, was awarded £1,500 for the joke, although it is not the only entry in the top ten to mention the fallen former prince. At number four is:
Q: What do Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and a snowman have in common?
A: They’re both out in the cold.
And a special mention to the tenth joke, aimed at Nigel Farage, the Reform leader who has been criticised by his constituents for being seldom seen around the Essex town.
Q: Where has Santa been more than Nigel Farage?
A: His house in Clacton.
Bruce Dessau, the chair of the judging panel, said: “This year has featured a number of newsworthy moments, and there’s a real mix of topical jokes here that poke fun at some of the year’s headlines.”
“[It was] an absolutely stellar list of jokes this year – possibly one of our best ever in the 13 years U&GOLD has been running this competition.”