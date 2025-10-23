Revelations in the posthumous memoir of Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Giuffre have placed increasing pressure on the King’s brother

Prince Andrew, The Duke of York,. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

MPs will not be given time in the Commons to discuss Prince Andrew’s conduct because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on "important issues", Downing Street has said.

The Commons could only discuss Andrew’s friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free mansion if there was a formal motion, but the Government controls the bulk of parliamentary time. Downing Street said it would not allocate time for a debate in the chamber although MPs could still scrutinise the situation in committees. Revelations in the posthumous memoir of Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Giuffre have placed increasing pressure on the King’s brother, who announced last week he would stop using his Duke of York title. Calls have intensified for Andrew to give up his 30-room Royal Lodge home in Windsor Great Park after it emerged he paid a “peppercorn rent” for more than 20 years.

Only legislation can formally remove his dukedom, which is now held in abeyance. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said there was no ban on MPs discussing the conduct of a member of the royal family but it would have to be on a “substantive motion” rather than during regular question time sessions. Asked whether ministers would allocate time for a debate, a No 10 spokesman said: “Prince Andrew has already confirmed he will not use his titles. "We support the decision made by the royal family and we know the royal family would not want to take time from other important issues.” In response to repeated questions about a Commons debate, the spokesman said: “We know the royal family would not want to take time from other important issues.” Asked why No 10 was blocking MPs from discussing Andrew’s conduct, the spokesman said: “I don’t accept that. Any decision by committees to scrutinise developments are a matter for them.” Asked whether No 10 viewed it as a waste of parliamentary time to discuss Andrew’s lease of the Royal Lodge on a peppercorn rent, the spokesman said: “That’s not what I’ve said.” Polling by Ipsos conducted earlier this week found 88% believe it was right for Andrew to give up his titles. More than half of those asked believe there should be an Act of Parliament to remove them. More than four fifths of Britons have a negative view of the prince. The Commons rulebook, know as Erskine May, states that “unless the discussion is based upon a substantive motion, drawn in proper terms, reflections must not be cast in debate upon the conduct of the sovereign, the heir to the throne, or other members of the royal family”. The Speaker said there had been “inaccurate” commentary on whether MPs are able to discuss Andrew in Parliament, adding: “There are ways for the House to properly consider this matter.”

Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice by Virginia Roberts Giuffre went on sale on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

He said: “Any discussions about the conduct or reflections on members of the royal family can be properly discussed on the substantive motions.“And I know some members have already tabled such a motion. I am not able to allocate time for a debate on such a motion, but others are able to do so, if wishing to do that. “But on questions, the long-standing practice of the House, as set out in Erskine May, is that criticism of members of the royal family cannot be made as part of questions. I hope this is helpful clarification, as there is lots of online speculation.” Substantive motions can be tabled by the Government, opposition parties in opposition day debates, and by backbenchers through an application to the Backbench Business Committee. Commons leader Sir Alan Campbell was asked on Thursday whether MPs would have time to debate a motion put forward by the Scottish National Party to create a new law to formally strip Andrew of his dukedom.