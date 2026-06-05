Director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said: "I really don't think that anyone should expect an early resolution of the investigation"

The ex-Duke of York and the Labour grandee still face questions over their links to Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Alice Padgett

The investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson could take more than a year, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

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The former Duke of York and the Labour grandee still face questions over their respective links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Both the high-powered men were arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after appearing in the Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice. Director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said: "I really don't think that anyone should expect an early resolution of the investigation." Both were released under investigation. They both have denied any wrongdoing, and being pictured in the Epstein files does not automatically imply wrongdoing.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty

Mr Parkinson continued: "It wouldn't be at all surprising if it took over a year, not because of any lack of urgency, but because of the complexity, and also the international dimension is an extra factor to be considered, notwithstanding that in some cases you can get evidence back in an hour, that's not always the case, and formal procedures have to be gone through that sometimes involve courts, and that can have significant delay, so complex, time-consuming but no lack of urgency around that case." Mr Parkinson said the police are "responsible for investigations" but that the CPS has been "providing early investigative advice".

Peter Mandelson pictured in the Epstein Files talking to an unidentified woman while only wearing pants and a tshirt. Picture: Department of Justice

This comes as the second tranche of files relating to Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the United States were released. Lord Mandelson stepped down as US ambassador after the ties emerged but MPs forced the government to release the documents to show why and how he first came to be appointed. Thousands of previously classified documents and personal WhatsApp messages exchanged by the former ambassador with senior figures in Government were brought to light.

In one instance, Mandelson said Keir Starmer "lacks verve" and the government needs more "panache" in a damning takedown of the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, it was revealed Mr Mountbatten-Windsor received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades, an investigation has shown. The National Audit Office has published a report into the royal family’s residential property arrangements after controversy surrounding the disgraced former duke’s lease of the Crown Estate home.