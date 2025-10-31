The King has initiated the process to remove all of Andrew's titles and honours

Calls to change ‘Prince Andrew’ place names intensify after stripping of title. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Calls to change the names of places and streets named the disgraced Prince Andrew have intensified after the King’s brother was stripped of his titles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There are multiple locations across the UK that carry the controversial royal’s name. Moves are already in train in some areas to have the names officially changed. In Northern Ireland, councillors are set to debate a proposal in November to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in the coastal Co Antrim town of Carrickfergus. Mid and East Antrim councillor Aaron Skinner said he would like to see the road named after the late Queen Elizabeth II instead. Read more: 'Why is Andrew walking free?': Virginia Giuffre's brother calls on King to pressure Trump into releasing Epstein files Read more: Andrew still eighth in line to the throne as Starmer refuses to remove disgraced royal from line of succession

A street sign for Prince Andrew Gardens in south Belfast. Picture: PA

The Alliance party representative, whose party has submitted the request to council, said residents in the area had been expressing concerns over the street name for some time due to Andrew’s association with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – Andrew has always denied wrongdoing. Mr Skinner said he has been “inundated” with calls about the issue since news broke of the King’s decision to strip his brother of his titles. “It’s very important to us to protect the royal heritage of Carrickfergus and keep that in place and we’re very honoured to have that, but we really don’t feel, especially in light of the actions by the palace, that it’s appropriate to have Prince Andrew (as a name),” he said. “The title doesn’t exist any more, so we’ve submitted a motion for council officers to look at options to rename it in such a way as to maintain that Royal heritage, and we would love to see it named after, for instance, the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, but obviously that’s a matter for the royal household. “So, what we’re asking for is the council officers to look at options and come back to council then with how we could rename this and what we could rename it to.” Mr Skinner said he hoped there would be unanimous political backing within the council, for a change. “We’ve had correspondence around this for years now (from residents), certainly before I was in council, but over the last number of weeks it’s really ramped up as the palace have begun taking actions. And certainly the last 24 hours we’ve been inundated.”

A street sign for Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens in south Belfast. Picture: PA