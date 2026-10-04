The former prince has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over his arrest, it is understood.

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The former Duke of York was detained by police eight months ago in relation to the Epstein files. He has now asked a judge to determine whether the force's action towards him was lawful. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor has lodged a judicial review in connection with the search warrants that allowed police to raid his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence at Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The legal proceedings are a 400-year first, as the last member of the Royal family to challenge the lawfulness of criminal proceedings against them was the trial of Charles I in 1649. The once-prince was arrested in February at his property at Marsh Farm in Norfolk on his 66th birthday. He was driven to Aylsham Police Station, about 40 miles away, where he was questioned for almost 12 hours on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes in US’, congressman claims Read More: Crown Estate claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Royal Lodge subletting deal offered 'best value'

Andrew on the night of his arrest. Picture: Reuters

He was released under investigation. His properties, Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge, were searched by detectives for days. However, it is understood by The Telegraph that his legal team will examine whether the search warrants, granted by an Old Bailey judge following an application from Thames Valley Police, were lawful. Mr Mountbatten-Windsor asked for permission to review the decision earlier this year, and his application was granted by a High Court judge. There will reportedly be a private hearing at the High Court in the coming days to determine whether to release certain court documents relating to the review. He is being investigated on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a complex common law offence that covers public officials who abuse their power.