Prince Andrew faces private prosecution after Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault allegations
Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew.
Prince Andrew is facing a private prosecution over sexual assault, corruption and misconduct allegations following a series of damning accusations by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
Campaign group Republic has vowed to take the unprecedented step of telling a law firm to investigate Andrew and launch court proceedings against him if appropriate.
Its CEO, Graham Smith, said he believes there is sufficient evidence to justify a "serious investigation" into claims made by Ms Giuffre.
"It's a devastating indictment on the UK's criminal justice system, police and politicians – not to mention the king and heir – that we must resort to a private prosecution.
"It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe – rightly in my view – that the royals are not treated equally in law,” he said.
Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein.
Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.
Earlier this month, Andrew relinquished his remaining royal titles, as questions continued about his conduct and his living arrangements at Royal Lodge.
Republic, the anti-monarchy group, accused the police and politicians of appearing "to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew."
The Metropolitan Police previously said it was looking into allegations Andrew passed Ms Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.
Downing Street, meanwhile, said MPs will not be given time in the House of Commons to discuss Andrew's conduct because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on "important issues".
Number 10 said it would not allocate time for a debate in the chamber although MPs could still scrutinise the situation in committees.
On Wednesday, it emerged Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at his private home in Windsor.
The trio visited Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s residence on the Windsor estate, for a drinks reception before attending Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2006.
The party took place two months after a US arrest warrant was issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.
A witness said they remembered seeing Epstein and Weinstein at a gathering in the back garden of Royal Lodge before guests moved on to the main event at the castle, which featured a champagne reception and banquet.
LBC has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.