Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew.

Prince Andrew is facing a private prosecution. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prince Andrew is facing a private prosecution over sexual assault, corruption and misconduct allegations following a series of damning accusations by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Campaign group Republic has vowed to take the unprecedented step of telling a law firm to investigate Andrew and launch court proceedings against him if appropriate. Its CEO, Graham Smith, said he believes there is sufficient evidence to justify a "serious investigation" into claims made by Ms Giuffre. "It's a devastating indictment on the UK's criminal justice system, police and politicians – not to mention the king and heir – that we must resort to a private prosecution. "It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe – rightly in my view – that the royals are not treated equally in law,” he said. Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Epstein. Read more: Prince Andrew hosted Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein at Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice's birthday party Read more: Prince Andrew's 'peppercorn rent' for 30-room mansion raises 'value for money' concerns, Parliament watchdog says

Virginia Giuffre says Andrew had sex with her three times when she was 17. Picture: Getty