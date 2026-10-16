Andrew had challenged the search warrants, and now documents from the ensuing High Court proceedings revealed police feared evidence could be lost if they had to seek permission from the King to search the premises

Andrew, the former Duke of York and his brother King Charles. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police were concerned Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could block searches at his properties by claiming officers must obtain permission from the King, legal documents have shown.

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“Obtaining such consent may not be expeditious and seeking to do so in advance may frustrate the nature and purpose of the search,” they added. According to the same documents, police considered Andrew a suspect “in a number of serious offences”, including forwarding official reports to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein “within minutes of receiving them”. The reports related to Andrew’s official trips as trade envoy to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong in October 2010. The documents also contained a statement from the Detective Chief Inspector in charge of the raids at Andrew’s properties to the Old Bailey judge who granted the warrants. The DCI, whose identity was not disclosed, told the judge: “My investigative objectives are to secure relevant evidence in a timely and secure fashion.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. Picture: MEGA/Getty

“Failure to do so risks loss of evidence and a consequent loss of public trust and confidence in the investigation. “AMW and or his representatives may or may not be in a position to grant access to the premises, either way I cannot risk not have an appropriate legal power to achieve my objectives.” Police also argued it was a “matter of public record” that Andrew “has previously not engaged with other investigative strands relating to his alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.” Andrew’s lawyers denied the allegation, adding that TVP never contacted the former Duke of York or his legal team to ask whether they would grant access to the residences “or any relevant evidence”. “Such contact from (TVP) was plainly appropriate in circumstances of the media publicising its investigation,” they said. “There is no explanation in the application… of why there were reasonable grounds for that conclusion given the claimant’s good character, his public role as a former working member of the royal family, the intense public scrutiny to which he is subject, and the willingness expressed in respect of other investigations to assist the police and co-operate.”

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy