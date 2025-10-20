Under-fire royal has a daily routine of not very much, according to reports

Prince Andrew will not be seen in public moving forward. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Prince Andrew’s exile from the royal family appears to have become permanent with news that he has given up his “Duke of York” title.

Nobody's Girl by Virginia Giuffre is on sale this week. Picture: Alamy

What is Prince Andrew’s title now? While he will no longer be known as the Duke of York, or be referred to as this, he will still have the title officially. Losing the title would require a lengthy parliamentary procedure, which would be undesirable for all concerned. Andrew cannot lose his “prince” title as he is the son of a monarch. He said: “I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.” He is still the eighth in line to the throne. He does not need a surname, but when one is required he can go by Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Andrew, here with his nephew Prince Harry, attended the Queen's funeral in 2022. Picture: Alamy

What does Prince Andrew do all day? Prince Andrew stepped back from public life five years ago, a decision he says he “stands by”. Since then he has been seen on a few choice occasions: Attending a memorial for the Duke of Edinburgh,

Marching alongside his siblings at the queen’s funeral,

at the queen’s funeral, Attending Westminster Cathedral for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent. But such future attendances might not happen and royal correspondent Stephen Bates says in the Guardian that Andrew will watch the next coronation on TV, if he lives that long. Despite a reported feud with the King, he still lives in the Royal Lodge in Windsor with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. The pair sometimes host their daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, but it is thought that they do not often, if ever, need all seven bedrooms - yet they seem unwilling to downsize to the smaller Frogmore Cottage. But having also stepped back from all the charities he previously represented, it is unclear what Andrew now does day to day, when he is not settling legal matters. Insiders seem to agree that a lot of horse riding and TV watching is part of his routine.

Andrew still lives in this massive Royal Lodge with his ex wife Sarah. Picture: Alamy

“[He] apparently spends his days watching golf on the television and taking solitary rides in Windsor Great Park,” Bates adds. Royal insider Jennie Bond wrote: "Andrew seems to spend most of his time either riding around the huge estate on horseback or reportedly sitting in front of a big screen watching live coverage of planes landing and taking off.” Then there is the question of what he will do for money, as he no longer gets any income from the taxpayer-funded royal account, although he will get a pension from the royal navy, and the King may help him out financially. “This feels like the end of the road,” writes public relations specialist Paul MacKenzie-Cummins.

Prince Andrew has had more time for horse riding. Picture: Alamy