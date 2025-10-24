Prince Andrew is reportedly in “advanced talks” with the Crown about being moved out of his 30-room Royal Lodge.

Legally, Andrew can not be evicted from the house, so the Firm is hoping he will voluntarily move out amid mounting pressure for him to be fully removed from the royal fold.

Andrew has lived in Royal Lodge in Windsor on a peppercorn rent since 2003, although he paid £1 million for the lease and a further £7.5 million for refurbishments.

The King’s representatives have been “cranking up the pressure” on the disgraced Prince to quit the property a week after he gave up his royal titles following the emergence of new evidence of his relationship with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by the Telegraph, talks between Andrew and the King’s representatives are happening on a daily basis.

Despite the prince having 50 years left on his lease, there is a growing sense of inevitability he will be forced to move.

Andrew has previously insisted he has a 'cast-iron' lease on the Royal Lodge, meaning the King, his older brother, cannot boot him out by legal means.

Andrew has allegedly only paid just "one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum" while living at Royal Lodge, with estimates suggesting the market rate on the property could be in the region of £260,000 a year.

It remains unclear where Andrew would move if he were kicked out of the Royal Lodge, but the former Duke is reportedly uninterested in being exiled to Scotland or Norfolk.

The royals had initially hoped the mounting pressure on Andrew over his long-standing connection to Epstein would ease after he dropped his titles, but calls for him to face harsher consequences have only increased in recent days.

Revelations in the posthumous memoir of Andrew’s sex accuser Virginia Giuffre have placed increasing pressure on the King’s brother, who announced last week he would stop using his Duke of York title.