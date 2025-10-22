Despite calls from the public and MPs alike for the prince to step back from his taxpayer-funded life, property experts told the Daily Mail his 'watertight' lease on the property meant he was going nowhere for now

The former Duke of York has paid a literal peppercorn rent for his grace-and-favour mansion since taking up residency at the Windsor pad in 2003. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Andrew's "cast iron lease" on Royal Lodge makes it "impossible" to evict him from the 30-room mansion, as calls mount for him to hand over the keys.

Pressure continues to grow on the royal to leave his grace-and-favour Windsor mansion amid his close ties to ex-billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, fresh allegations from Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir about three alleged sexual encounters and his links to an alleged Chinese spy. Despite calls from the public and MPs alike for the prince to step back from his taxpayer-funded life, property experts told the Daily Mail his 'watertight' lease on the property meant he was going nowhere for now. Read More: Prince Andrew 'deemed potential national security risk' over alleged China spy links Read More: ‘It’s not fair’: Nick Ferrari callers react to Prince Andrew giving up royal titles

Andrew has allegedly not paid rent on Royal Lodge since 2003, when he agreed to pay “one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum”. Picture: Getty

Andrew's home is a Grade II listed house in Windsor Great Park, known as the Royal Lodge since the late 1820s. Picture: Shutterstock

Andrew has allegedly not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003, paying just "one peppercorn (if demanded) per annum", with estimates suggesting the market rate on the property could be in the region of £260,000 a year. The lease details were made public by the Crown Estate - which hands its profits to the Treasury for the benefit of the nation's finances - have promoted questions over the the body's handling of the grandiose estate, which could be examined by a parliamentary committee. Andrew signed a 75-year lease on his sprawling 98-acre home back in 2003, paying £1 million upfront and then agreeing to spend £7.5 million on renovations. There is no break clause in the contract, which means King Charles cannot throw him out, despite having tried on numerous occasions to convince him to move. On Tuesday, Conservative MP and Shadow Home Secretary Robert Jenrick insisted that Andrew has embarrassed the royal family and should move out of the lodge. Labelling the royal "embarrassing", he said that it was “about time” he “took himself off to live in private”, adding that he believed “the public are sick of him”.

A copy of the leasehold agreement for the sprawling 30-room estate demands "one peppercorn paid a year if demanded" for rent. Picture: PA

His comments came just days after Andrew voluntarily gave up his titles amid mounting public pressure over his links to the financier. In line with Jenrick's comments, senior Labour MP Dame Meg Hillier alluded to the fact that parliamentary committees could probe the Crown Estate’s handling of such living arrangements. It comes as Tina Brown, a friend of the late Princess Diana and former editor-in-chief of Tatler and Vanity Fair, claimed that Prince William and Kate "can't abide" Andrew. She suggested that the royals want him to "disappear". Writing on her Substack, Ms Brown labelled Andrew the "Duke of Dross". She added that William and Kate must be wondering: "How do you disappear a 6-foot-tall, 190-pound, 65-year-old man in robust good health who has an iron-clad contract to live in the Queen Mother’s former mansion, a short neigh from Windsor Castle and just four miles from the new “forever” home of Prince William and Kate, who can’t abide him?" In light of the scandal around his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by the late Ms Giuffre, members of the Royal Family are reportedly keen to remove Andrew from the Lodge.

The Prince is facing a swathe of new allegations in regards to Ms Giuffre, who died from suicide aged 41 earlier this year. Picture: Alamy