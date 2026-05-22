Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces investigation into ‘sex offences' claims over woman ‘who spent night with him before Palace tour and tea’
Thames Valley Police is urging potential witnesses to come forward
Detectives are investigating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for possible sexual offences, LBC understands.
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A woman has claimed that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.
A lawyer for the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, said that after spending a night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea.
Thames Valley Police is urging potential witnesses to come forward while officers assess the claims. The woman, who is not British, has not officially reported it to the force.
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The force said it is engaging with the woman’s legal team and will take any official complaint “seriously, and will be handed with care”.
The former Duke of York was arrested in February following the release a month earlier of the Epstein files. He was questioned on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
The "wide-ranging" investigation by detectives also includes possible fraud and corruption charges.
Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.
“Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead."
Redacted documents relating to the former prince were among millions of documents released in the Epstein files in January. Despite requesting, Thames Valley Police has not received the un-redacted documents from the US Department of Justice.
Following Andrew’s arrest, it is believed detectives recovered evidence from searches at Royal Lodge and the Sandringham Estate, and have since interviewed “several witnesses”.
The investigation is expected to take many months, and the force is asking for “patience”.
A specialist team of detectives at Thames Valley Police is concerned that Epstein victims may be put off coming forward because they think the police probe is limited.
And they are appealing for other potential Epstein survivors to come forward in a complex inquiry that's expected to last for many months.
A source said: "People mistakenly think we are looking at finance-based crime, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
"Misconduct in public office covers many others, including sex offences, fraud, corruption, perverting the course of justice and others.
"We have a much broader view. We are investigating all aspects and we will go where the evidence leads us."
A National Co-ordination Group has been set up to oversee multiple police forces looking into allegations surrounding Andrew.
The Crown Prosecution Service is being consulted on a regular basis, LBC understands.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has not been re-arrested since the initial arrest in February, and has previously denied any wrongdoing. LBC has contacted the former Prince's legal team for comment.
In October last year, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."