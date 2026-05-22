Thames Valley Police is urging potential witnesses to come forward

Detectives are investigating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for possible sexual offences, LBC understands. . Picture: Getty

By Andy Hughes, LBC Crime Correspondent

Detectives are investigating Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for possible sexual offences, LBC understands.

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A woman has claimed that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein sent her to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010. A lawyer for the woman, who was in her 20s at the time, said that after spending a night with Andrew, she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace and tea. Thames Valley Police is urging potential witnesses to come forward while officers assess the claims. The woman, who is not British, has not officially reported it to the force. Read more: Andrew 'preferred ballet to theatre' and demanded trips to 'sophisticated countries,' documents reveal Read more: Late Queen was ‘very keen’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had ‘prominent role’ promoting UK interests as trade envoy

The force said it is engaging with the woman’s legal team and will take any official complaint “seriously, and will be handed with care”. The former Duke of York was arrested in February following the release a month earlier of the Epstein files. He was questioned on suspicion of sharing sensitive information with the disgraced financier while acting as a special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. The "wide-ranging" investigation by detectives also includes possible fraud and corruption charges. Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation. “Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead."

Andrew attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images