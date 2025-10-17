Prince Andrew has announced he has given up his royal titles, including the Duke of York.

In it, he says that the decision was made after a discussion with King Charles.

He confirmed the move in a short statement sent to journalists on a page with a 'Palace Communications' letterhead.

The problem prince made this announcement on Friday after years of scrutiny over his links to notorious paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.

"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further.

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."