This comes as the Metropolitan Police is "actively looking into" claims that Prince Andrew used a Met bodyguard in his campaign to smear his accuser

Prince Andrew was 'absolutely right' to give up his royal titles after Epstein email leak, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband tells LBC.

The King’s disgraced brother gave up his royal titles on Friday evening, hours after new evidence of Andrew’s dealings with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was shared by the US House Oversight Committee. "All of my thoughts this morning are with the family of Virginia Giuffre and indeed all of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein," Ed Miliband told Lewis Goodall. "I think it's absolutely right that Prince Andrew gave up his titles." The Energy Secretary added that "more transparency" from the royal family on the matter would be a "good thing". This comes as the Metropolitan Police is "actively looking into" claims that Prince Andrew used a Met bodyguard and a top aide to Queen Elizabeth II in his campaign to smear his sex accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Read more: Disgraced Andrew axes Sarah Ferguson's birthday party as leaked emails claim Epstein 'bankrolled her for 15 years' Read more: Prince William 'to ban Prince Andrew from his coronation' in tougher royal stance Leaked emails show how the disgraced Duke asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate Ms Giuffre, passing on her date of brith and social security number. He revealed he had asked one of his personal protection officers – part of the Met's elite SO14 Royalty Protection Group - to do this in another email to Ed Perkins, Queen Elizabeth's deputy press secretary. In a statement to LBC, the Met said: "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made."

This astonishing email was sent before the infamous picture of Andrew and 17-year-old Ms Giuffre was published by the Daily Mail. "It would also seem she has a criminal record in the [United] States,' he wrote. "I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with XXX, the on duty ppo [personal protection officer]." It is not suggested that the officer complied, and Ms Giuffre's family last night said she did not have a criminal record. Responding to the Mail's revelations, Ms Giuffre's family said: "These emails expose the lengths to which those implicated try to discredit and defame survivors. The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide."

Andrew has refused to explain how he obtained Ms Giuffre's nine-digit US social security number, while the Met has faced calls to launch an investigation. His actions were labelled as "utterly despicable and reprehensible" by prominent barrister Charlotte Proudman. "This shows Prince Andrew using his connections, including the police who are paid for by the taxpayer, in an attempt to dig up dirt on a survivor of sex trafficking," she said. "It is just despicable. It certainly seems like a breach of her right to privacy and to protect her data from being misused. This should be investigated." The Met declined to comment. It comes after it was claimed that Ms Giuffre was pressured to sign a gagging order by Prince Andrew to stop her from "ruining" the late Queen's platinum jubilee. The Duke's abuse accuser made the claims in her memoir Nobody’s Girl - a book she wrote before her death aged 41 in April - which will be published on Tuesday. Elsewhere in the book, Ms Giuffre alleges she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke denies any wrongdoing and maintains he has never met Virginia. However, it later emerged that he lied about when he cut his ties with the disgraced financier.

The Sun revealed Andrew told the sex offender “we are in this together” in an email on February 28, 2011. Andrew told Epstein in the email: “I’m just as concerned for you! "Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. "Otherwise keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon!!!!”Virginia Giuffre's family have called for the royal family to go further after Prince Andrew gave up his titles - declaring “these monsters can’t escape.” It was signed "HRH Duke of York, KG" - the latter denoting his title as Knight of the Order of the Garter. This came months after the pair were pictured together in Central Park, sparking uproar. The email contradicted Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, in which he claimed he broke off contact with Epstein three months earlier. In a statement on Friday, Andrew said the "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

He went on: "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me." He added that he "vigorously" denies the accusations made against him. Ms Giuffre’s family say the news "vindicates" their sister as her family called for the Royals to go a step further and revoke Andrew’s title of prince. Sky Roberts, Ms Giuffre’s brother, said her sister was a “truth teller from the beginning”. He said: “We’ve shed a lot of happy and sad tears today. I think happy because in a lot of ways this vindicates Virginia.” Mr Roberts added he would “welcome” contact with the UK Parliament or the King, offering to “present the evidence that we believe is available to continue her voice”. “I think it’s so important for the world to know how much of a hero she was, but how much is still left that the stone is still left unturned to some degree,” he said.