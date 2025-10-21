A minister told LBC that Prince Andrew 'should be providing as much information as possible' to enable Jeffrey Epstein's victims to get justice

Prince Andrew pictured driving near the Royal Lodge at Windsor. Picture: Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

Prince Andrew is being urged to disclose everything he knows about Jeffrey Epstein to US authorities.

Andrew and the royal family today face a fresh wave of more damaging details and allegations contained in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is released today. Andrew announced on Friday that he has given up use of his royal titles and honours amid renewed pressure over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The prince vehemently denies the allegations that Ms Giuffre was forced to have sex with him three times after being trafficked by Epstein.

The Prince is facing a swathe of new allegations in regards to Ms Giuffre, who died from suicide aged 41 earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Minister for Women and Equalities Jacqui Smith told LBC's Andrew Marr last night: "The king and the royal family have made a judgement that I think is right. "The real priority is that we remember those who have been the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. "I would say anybody in this situation should remember the victims and should be providing as much information as possible to enable those victims to get justice. "Thinking about the victims, our priority should be what is necessary to enable those victims to get justice." Nobody's Girl ghostwriter Amy Wallace also urged Prince Andrew to cooperate with authorities. She said: "The thing about Prince Andrew that always lingers in my mind, is there's a period where he indicated that he was willing to help investigators in the United States as they try to do their due diligence. But he was never available for some reason to do that." She also said that Ms Giuffre would have seen Prince Andrew relinquishing his titles as a victory. "I know that she would view it as a victory that he was forced by whatever means to voluntarily give them up," Ms Wallace said. "For many, maybe particularly in the United States, but maybe even in the UK, it's a symbolic gesture but it's an important one. "It's made history, modern history, in terms of the royal era. "Virginia wanted all the men who she'd been trafficked to against her will to be held to account and this is just one of the men but… even though he continues to deny it his life is being eroded because of his past behaviour as it should be." Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said this morning that he thinks Andrew should "leave public life forever" and receive no "subsidy from the taxpayer whatsoever", "He has to make his own decisions as to what he feels he should do, but I think that he has behaved disgracefully. "He's embarrassed the royal family time and again. "He should really now leave public life forever, stop having any subsidy from the taxpayer whatsoever, and go and lead an entirely private life. "The public are sick of Prince Andrew and the damage that he's done to the reputation of our royal family and this country." Mr Jenrick added that Andrew should give evidence to US authorities "about what he knew and what his involvement was" in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In a further development, it has emerged that Andrew has allegedly not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003, as pressure mounts on the Government to formally strip him of his dukedom. The former Duke of York has paid a peppercorn rent for his grace-and-favour mansion since taking up residency at the Windsor pad in 2003. The rental agreement demands "one peppercorn paid a year if demanded" for rent. According to The Times, a copy of the leasehold agreement for the sprawling 30-room estate shows that after paying for the lease after the passing of the Queen Mother in 2003, he has not paid any more for the Lodge.

Prince Andrew has not paid rent on the Royal Lodge since 2003, it has been claimed after he lost use of his titles last week. Picture: Shutterstock

In light of the scandal around his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations of sexual abuse made against him by the late Virginia Giuffre, members of the Royal Family are reportedly keen to remove Andrew from the Lodge. The document is also said to state that the Crown Estate, which manages royal properties and palaces for the taxpayer, must pay more than £500,000 to force Prince Andrew to leave the property. The Prince is facing a swathe of new allegations in regards to Ms Giuffre, who died from suicide aged 41 earlier this year. Andrew voluntarily gave up his titles last week, but he will continue to hold them officially until they are removed by an Act of Parliament. MPs are now advocating for a change in the law to allow titled to be removed, with the SNP warning that new legislation must be brought forward without "any excuses and any further delay". The SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: "The public knows this is the right thing to do - and even more importantly, the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it's the right thing to do. "Those implicated in the Epstein scandal have been able to escape justice because they have hidden behind their power and privilege."

Prince Andrew says he will no longer use his titles, including Duke of York, after "discussion with the King". Picture: Getty

In her posthumously-released memoir, Ms Giuffre wrote about her three alleged sexual encounters with Prince Andrew – resurfacing claims of an underage orgy and that the royal believed having sex with her was his "birthright". In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, which is due to be released on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince" ahead of the first alleged incident in March 2001. The book reads: “It was going to be a special day, she said. “Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince! “Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready.” After repeating claims that she attended Tramp nightclub with the prince where he “sweated profusely”, Ms Giuffre went on to allege Andrew had sex with her at Maxwell’s London home. Ms Giuffre said: "'Guess Jenna’s age', she urged the prince, after she introduced me. "The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. "My daughters are just a little younger than you,' he told me, explaining his accuracy." Ms Giuffre said she remembered running for her "Kodak FunSaver" camera to snap the now infamous picture of her with Andrew – adding that "my mom would never forgive me if I met someone as famous as Prince Andrew and didn’t pose for a picture."

Flight records released by the House Oversight Committee confirm Prince Andrew as a passenger on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet. Picture: PA

She continued: “He was friendly enough, but still entitled - as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. “I took him first to a bathroom, where I drew him a hot bath. “We disrobed and got in the tub, but we didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. “He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches." Going on to speak about the alleged sexual encounter, Ms Giuffre said: "He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. "Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour. Ms Giuffre added: “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun'." Her memoir went on to say Epstein gave her 15,000 US dollars “for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy'— a lot of money”. Moving on to her second alleged sexual encounter with the prince at Epstein's New York home around a month later, Ms Giuffre resurfaced allegations that Andrew was presented with a puppet of himself by Maxwell and allegedly put his hand on the breast of another accuser, Johanna Sjoberg. Ms Giuffre said: “On this night, which was probably around April 2001, Epstein greeted Prince Andrew and brought him to the living room, where Maxwell and I were sitting. "Another one of their victims, Johanna Sjoberg, arrived soon afterward. "As always when the prince was around, Maxwell was being a saucy flirt.

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, out today (Tuesday), Ms Giuffre said British socialite-turned-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell told her "just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince". Picture: Alamy