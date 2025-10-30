The family of Andrew's late accuser have welcomed the news that he will lose his Prince title

The family of Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre have said "today, she declares a victory" and that their late relative "brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The family of Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre have said “today, she declares a victory” and that their late relative “brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

The statement, from Virginia Giuffre's family, reads: “Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage. “Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her. “Today, she declares a victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of her abusers and abetters, connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.” This comes as the King initiates a formal process to remove Prince Andrew’s titles and honours and formal notice has been served on Andrew to surrender his lease at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. Read More: King Charles starts process to strip Andrew of all royal titles and honours

Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. Picture: Getty

Buckingham Palace said: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.” Prince Andrew will move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, it is understood. Any future accommodation will be privately funded by the King.

Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Picture: Alamy