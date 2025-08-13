Andrew reportedly shouted at builders "What the f**k are you doing now?". Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Prince Andrew confronted builders as they installed a speed bump outside his Windsor home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of York, 65, was riding his horse around the 4,800-acre estate near his residence, Royal Lodge, when he saw the workmen. The prince then shouted: "What the f**k are you doing now?" One speed bump was built outside his 31-room "lodge", forcing Andrew to slow down. Read More: Prince Andrew 'stung' by 'lack of royal status', author of bombshell new book claims Read More: Release date and guests revealed for second season of Meghan’s lifestyle show

One speed bump has been built outside the Prince's 31-room "lodge". Picture: Alamy

A source told The Sun: "The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing now?’ "Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park." The Duke of York's office was approached for comment by LBC. This comes as two-thirds of Britons believe the Duke of York should be stripped of his remaining royal titles, according to a new poll. Research by YouGov found that 67% of the public would back the removal of Andrew’s York dukedom, as well as his princely title. An unflattering biography of the disgraced duke by Andrew Lownie, this month delved into the private life of the late Queen’s son, depicting him as sex obsessed, a “useful idiot” and easy prey for Jeffrey Epstein. Some 13% opposed the removal of his titles and 21% were unsure, the survey showed. Three years ago, 62% believed Andrew should have his York title removed, with the current 67% in-favour figure seeing a jump of five percentage points.

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC