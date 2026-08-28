The Prince Charles Cinema remains at risk of closure by landlords
The central London cinema launched a petition in 2025 warning its future was under "serious threat"
The Prince Charles Cinema in London remains at risk of closure amid an ongoing battle with its landlords.
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The central London cinema launched a petition in 2025 warning its future was under "serious threat".
The cult cinema, located off Leicester Square, known for screening old and current films as well as sing-alongs and all-nighters, has long been at odds with Asif Aziz’s Criterion Capital, its landlord.
"We are beyond disappointed that our landlords, Zedwell LSQ Ltd and their ultimate parent company Criterion Capital, have demanded the inclusion of a break clause in our new lease," the owners announced last year.
"This could leave us homeless with only 6 months’ notice should they receive planning permission to redevelop the cinema."
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The break clause would require the operators to "vacate the premises at 6 months’ notice, should they receive planning permission to redevelop the building" the cinema added.
But almost a year since the petition was launched, a resolution has still not been reached on the lease, London Centric reports.
Both parties are due to return to court in early September for a pre-trial hearing.
The cinema's boss Ben Freedman told the outlet that "nothing had changed" since announcing last January that a lease had not been agreed with the new landlord.
He added: “It feels to us that every way possible there is to slow it down and make it more expensive is chosen.”
Since its launch, the petition has acquired more than 167,000 signatures with big names including actor Paul Mescal and director Edgar Wright throwing their support behind the Soho venue.
The groundswell of support led to the independent Leicester Square spot being designated an Asset of Community Value by the local council last year.
Criterion Capital has been approached for comment.