The central London cinema launched a petition in 2025 warning its future was under "serious threat"

The central London cinema launched a petition in 2025 warning its future was under "serious threat". . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Prince Charles Cinema in London remains at risk of closure amid an ongoing battle with its landlords.

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Both parties are due to return to court in early September for a pre-trial hearing. . Picture: Getty

The break clause would require the operators to "vacate the premises at 6 months’ notice, should they receive planning permission to redevelop the building" the cinema added. But almost a year since the petition was launched, a resolution has still not been reached on the lease, London Centric reports. Both parties are due to return to court in early September for a pre-trial hearing. The cinema's boss Ben Freedman told the outlet that "nothing had changed" since announcing last January that a lease had not been agreed with the new landlord.