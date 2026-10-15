Prince Charles Cinema saved as new 25 year lease announced
Cult London West End cinema signs massive new lease without a break clause after 21 months of uncertainty
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The Prince Charles Cinema has signed a 25-year lease with no break clause to remain in London's West End after a dispute with its landlords.
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The Soho cinema, which is known for showing cult films, hosting all-nighters and movie quizzes, had been under "serious threat" of closure after its landlords Zedwell LSQ Ltd demanded a break clause in its next least.
The Prince Charles Cinema's (PCC) management had fought back against Zedwell's parent company, Asif Aziz’s Criterion Capital, after it changed the terms to potentially leave them homeless with only six months' notice.
There had been concerns that Zedwell might want to redevelop the site for a more profitable entity and leave the West End without its only independent cinema.
More than 168,000 signed a petition to save the PCC, and it was deemed an Asset of Community Value by Westminster Council, which helped its cause.
A statement released on Thursday read: "The Prince Charles Cinema is thrilled to announce that we have signed a new 25-year lease with no break clause, ensuring our projectors will keep rolling for years to come.
"After 21 months of uncertainty, we’re delighted to have secured the future of the cinema, and we couldn’t have done it without the support, commitment and belief of many, many people."
The PCC and Zedwell attended court hearings to discuss the lease before the settlement was agreed.
In the meantime, the cinema had held talks about using the vacant former Picturehouse in Stratford to add a second venue, but management insisted that this did not mean they had abandoned hope of saving the West End location.
However, in September 2025, the PCC reported that planners had given preference for a non-cinema project to use the site.
This meant that the PCC could potentially have had no home if the break clause was not removed from the West End lease.
Actor Paul Mescal and director Edgar Wright had been among the great and good of the film industry to support the cinema's cause alongside thousands of movie-goers who enjoy the singalongs, quotealongs, and meet and greets offered.
"We are so incredibly thankful to each and every one of you," the PCC statement added.
"You have all placed your trust in us, and as we continue on for at least another 25 years, we promise to never forget that. We’ll be right here…"