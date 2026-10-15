The Prince Charles Cinema has signed a 25-year lease with no break clause to remain in London's West End after a dispute with its landlords.

The Soho cinema, which is known for showing cult films, hosting all-nighters and movie quizzes, had been under "serious threat" of closure after its landlords Zedwell LSQ Ltd demanded a break clause in its next least.

The Prince Charles Cinema's (PCC) management had fought back against Zedwell's parent company, Asif Aziz’s Criterion Capital, after it changed the terms to potentially leave them homeless with only six months' notice.

There had been concerns that Zedwell might want to redevelop the site for a more profitable entity and leave the West End without its only independent cinema.

More than 168,000 signed a petition to save the PCC, and it was deemed an Asset of Community Value by Westminster Council, which helped its cause.

A statement released on Thursday read: "The Prince Charles Cinema is thrilled to announce that we have signed a new 25-year lease with no break clause, ensuring our projectors will keep rolling for years to come.

"After 21 months of uncertainty, we’re delighted to have secured the future of the cinema, and we couldn’t have done it without the support, commitment and belief of many, many people."