The King has hit back at the explosive claims laid out by Earl Spencer, the brother of the late Princess of Wales, in an extract from his upcoming memoir

King Charles has hit back at claims that he told Princess Diana's brother, “we’ll forget her soon enough”, days after her death. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Georgia Bell

King Charles has hit back at claims that he told Princess Diana's brother, “we’ll forget her soon enough”, days after her death.

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Diana, Princess of Wales kisses her brother, Earl Charles Spencer at the Birthright Ball in 1985. Picture: Getty

According to a spokesperson: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss." Spencer’s book, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister”, is set to be published next week and is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family. In the book’s first public extract, Earl Spencer claims a senior Palace aide told him William and Harry would walk alongside the late Princess’s coffin, which he objected to. He claims Charles called him shortly after. In the book, Earl Spencer writes: "He [Charles] unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. 'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we'll forget her soon enough.”

Earl Spencer's upcoming book about the late Princess of Wales is expected to be critical of the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy

The book will mark the first time that Earl Spencer, 62, has spoken at length about his sibling, three decades after her death. Speaking about the book, he said: “With the 30th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death on the skyline, I’ve been inundated yet again with requests for interviews about my sister. “This has convinced me to write down my own thoughts and memories, once and for all, rather than having the discomfort of again reading the opinions of others, many of which are based on untruths that have become accepted over time.

Diana playing with her brother in the grounds of Park House, Sandringham when she was six years old. Picture: Getty

“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral. “As with my eulogy, I want to speak on Diana’s behalf and do so in an openly positive way. “I hope this book will be of interest to the many who still cherish the memory of Diana when she was alive, and I would be delighted if those too young to remember her in her heyday feel – after reading this – that they ‘get’ who she really was: a one-off dynamic character, full of love, charisma and self-doubt, who gave life a hell of a go, and left the world a better place, despite exiting the stage while still so young.” Read more: Outcast Andrew 'turned down offer of holiday' in Balmoral with Royals Read more: 'Super happy' Zara Tindall wins first major equestrian title in almost 20 years days after Princess Anne's birthday

Swan Song: Diana, My Sister will mark the first time that Earl Spencer, 62, has spoken at length about his sibling. Picture: Alamy