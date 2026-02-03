Prince Edward breaks Royal Family silence on Epstein scandal and urges people to 'remember the victims'
The Duke of Edinburgh made the comments while speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai
Prince Edward has broken the Royal Family's silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and reminded people to "remember the victims".
Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh was asked "how are you coping" following the latest release of files.
He replied: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.
"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this."
His comments came after more details of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with the paedophile financier were revealed in the latest documents released by the US Department of Justice.
More than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday by the DOJ, with Edward's disgraced brother featuring in them multiple times.
The Duke made the remarks after CNN reporter Eleni Gioko asked him: "I have to say this, and it's super important, because, you know, it's been dominating headlines. We all know the last few days have been very interesting, very difficult.
"And I'm sure for you sir as well, this is an important question to ask, and I want to ask it in the context of what we've seen from their Majesties and their response. And they're saying that we should be focused specifically on experience of the victims.
"The palace has been very, very clear on that. We've just heard some commentary from Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well, and bearing that in mind, and he's saying that there needs to be assistance for the victims.
"And I wonder what you think of this, because it is so close to home, clearly very difficult. And I know you've put in various plans in place to move the institution forward, but how are you coping with that?"
Back in the UK, the King has been urged to contact lawyers representing a woman who claims she was sent by Epstein for a sexual encounter with his brother Andrew.
Images released in the latest batch of Epstein documents appear to show the former Duke of York crouching over an unidentified woman lying on the floor.
Screenshots and scans also appear to show Andrew inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace and exchanging emails about a "beautiful" Russian woman.
His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also features in the latest document dump and accuses Epstein of it being "crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew".
Andrew was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book by Virginia Giuffre, who also alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
The former prince has denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had never met Ms Giuffre, but paid millions to her to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.
As well as being stripped of his titles, Andrew has also been told to move out of his Windsor home to Sandringham.
In a statement at the time, the palace said: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Also this week, Sir Keir Starmer has handed the Metropolitan Police a dossier on Peter Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.
The move comes after it emerged in the latest round of Epstein Files that Lord Mandelson has shared confidential government information with the paedophile during the 2008 global financial crash.
The latest dump also featured emails claiming Epstein had sent Mandelson's husband tens of thousands of pounds.