The Duke of Edinburgh made the comments while speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai

The Duke of Edinburgh (left) was asked 'how are you coping' when questioned during the World Governments Summit in Dubai. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Edward has broken the Royal Family's silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and reminded people to "remember the victims".

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh was asked "how are you coping" following the latest release of files. He replied: "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that. Read more: Sarah Ferguson's charity to close 'for foreseeable future' after furore over Epstein links Read more: Out-of-touch Andrew seen horse riding near Windsor Castle as Epstein scandal engulfs Lord Mandelson

The Duke's response followed a long question from CNN reporter Eleni Gioko. Picture: CNN

"They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this." His comments came after more details of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with the paedophile financier were revealed in the latest documents released by the US Department of Justice. More than three million papers relating to the late Epstein were made public last Friday by the DOJ, with Edward's disgraced brother featuring in them multiple times. The Duke made the remarks after CNN reporter Eleni Gioko asked him: "I have to say this, and it's super important, because, you know, it's been dominating headlines. We all know the last few days have been very interesting, very difficult. "And I'm sure for you sir as well, this is an important question to ask, and I want to ask it in the context of what we've seen from their Majesties and their response. And they're saying that we should be focused specifically on experience of the victims. "The palace has been very, very clear on that. We've just heard some commentary from Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well, and bearing that in mind, and he's saying that there needs to be assistance for the victims. "And I wonder what you think of this, because it is so close to home, clearly very difficult. And I know you've put in various plans in place to move the institution forward, but how are you coping with that?"

Andrew has been spotted riding around Windsor Great Park this week. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville