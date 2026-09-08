The prince is following in the footsteps of William and uncle the Duke of Sussex, who both attended the college

Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

By Danielle de Wolfe and Alex Storey

The first pictures of Prince George arriving at Eton College alongside William and Kate have been released, as the royal prepares to follow in his father's footsteps.

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Images show the future King arriving at the prestigious £65,000-a-year college on Tuesday, walking across the school's famous courtyard between his mother and father. Dodging the bad weather, Kate is pictured beneath an umbrella, with the 13-year-old chatting merrily with his father. The future King showed off a smart dark blazer, shirt, tie and chinos with brown suede shoes, but is later expected to expected to change into "school dress", consisting of a black tailcoat, waistcoat and pinstriped trousers, with a stiff white collar. Read more Prince William to represent King Charles at funeral of King Harald of Norway Read more: Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter stating they are 'akin to private citizens'

The family were met by headmaster Simon Henderson (second left) and provost Nicholas Coleridge (left). Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales, wearing a green flowing dress and heels, carried a large umbrella and placed a hand on his back during the greetings with senior staff. Upon their arrival after travelling the short distance from their Forest Lodge home in Windsor, headmaster Simon Henderson told the future king: "Welcome, good luck, enjoy it". After the welcome, the royals were shown into the fourth form passage inside the original school building, believed to house the world’s oldest classroom. Heavy rain had fell all morning but only Kate sheltered under an umbrella as they walked across the square towards Mr Henderson.

The young Prince is the spitting image of his father when he first started at Eton back in 1995. Picture: PA

William was waved off by parents as well as Prince Harry on his first day. Picture: PA

William, also dressed up in a suit, carried a folded umbrella, and George stood between his parents. William was an Eton pupil for five years beginning in 1995 and served as a house captain and prefect before leaving to study at St Andrews University. Meanwhile Harry joined three years after his older brother.

The prince and princess travelled with their son the short distance from their home in Forest Lodge, Windsor Great Park, to the renowned private school, which has educated a string of Prime Ministers and Hollywood stars. Picture: Getty

The college has also famously housed a list of famous past students includes actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Eddie Redmayne. It also schooled a large number of prime ministers including Lord David Cameron, writers George Orwell and Ian Fleming, and adventurer Bear Grylls. George turned 13 earlier this summer and has spent part of the summer in Scotland with his family enjoying a break from studies after leaving Lambrook School, a private prep school in Berkshire he attended with siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

Prince William's first day at Eton, pictured alongside Princess Diana and housemaster Dr Andrew Gailey. Picture: Getty