Prince George arrives alongside Kate and William for first day at Eton College
The prince is following in the footsteps of William and uncle the Duke of Sussex, who both attended the college
The first pictures of Prince George arriving at Eton College alongside William and Kate have been released, as the royal prepares to follow in his father's footsteps.
Listen to this article
Images show the future King arriving at the prestigious £65,000-a-year college on Tuesday, walking across the school's famous courtyard between his mother and father.
Dodging the bad weather, Kate is pictured beneath an umbrella, with the 13-year-old chatting merrily with his father.
The future King showed off a smart dark blazer, shirt, tie and chinos with brown suede shoes, but is later expected to expected to change into "school dress", consisting of a black tailcoat, waistcoat and pinstriped trousers, with a stiff white collar.
Read more Prince William to represent King Charles at funeral of King Harald of Norway
Read more: Harry and Meghan 'surprised' by King's letter stating they are 'akin to private citizens'
The Princess of Wales, wearing a green flowing dress and heels, carried a large umbrella and placed a hand on his back during the greetings with senior staff.
Upon their arrival after travelling the short distance from their Forest Lodge home in Windsor, headmaster Simon Henderson told the future king: "Welcome, good luck, enjoy it".
After the welcome, the royals were shown into the fourth form passage inside the original school building, believed to house the world’s oldest classroom.
Heavy rain had fell all morning but only Kate sheltered under an umbrella as they walked across the square towards Mr Henderson.
William, also dressed up in a suit, carried a folded umbrella, and George stood between his parents.
William was an Eton pupil for five years beginning in 1995 and served as a house captain and prefect before leaving to study at St Andrews University.
Meanwhile Harry joined three years after his older brother.
The college has also famously housed a list of famous past students includes actors Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Eddie Redmayne.
It also schooled a large number of prime ministers including Lord David Cameron, writers George Orwell and Ian Fleming, and adventurer Bear Grylls.
George turned 13 earlier this summer and has spent part of the summer in Scotland with his family enjoying a break from studies after leaving Lambrook School, a private prep school in Berkshire he attended with siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.
Pupils from other year groups also arrived on Tuesday before the start of term tomorrow.
George's first day will also come on the fourth anniversary of the Queen's death in 2022.
Beyond academic learning and sporting activities, the college has a reputation for instilling self-reliance and leadership as students have to fulfil many non-academic tasks themselves.
Admission is rigorous, with the boys going through stringent tests and parents pay an annual fee of £63,298 for a school whose name is likely to be more influential than the academic qualifications gained by pupils.