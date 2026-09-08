Prince George is to start at Eton College today. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Prince George will follow in his father's footsteps as he begins his education at Eton College today.

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George, 13, whose last major public appearance was at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with his family, is following his father the Prince of Wales and uncle the Duke of Sussex, who both attended the highly prestigious public school. The young prince previously attended Lambrook School, the private prep school in Berkshire, also attended by his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and eight-year-old Prince Louis. William and wife Kate were reportedly spotted touring Eton with their eldest son in 2023, fuelling speculation the school was high on their list of possible places to send George.

The press were allowed to record William’s first day at Eton with his parents Charles and Diana, the then Prince and Princess of Wales, and brother Harry, with the family were pictured as the new pupil signed in on September 6 1995. Eton College is one of the most famous and prestigious schools in the world and has a reputation for instilling self-reliance and leadership as students have to fulfil many non-academic tasks.

The Prince of Wales pictured at Eton in 2000. Picture: Alamy