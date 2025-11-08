Prince George has joined the King, Queen and Princess of Wales at the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance.

The crowd at the Royal Albert Hall in London stood as the family entered to a fanfare by trumpeters and took their seats in the royal box on Saturday evening.

Kate, wearing a black dress with a white collar by Alessandra Rich, an HMS Glasgow brooch and earrings belonging to the late Queen, was seated next to her son.

The princess’ dress was adorned with a handmade poppy created out of silk, glass and other natural materials by Izzy Ager, of Lock and Co, who has recently graduated from the Royal School of Needlework.

Sir Keir Starmer was seen taking his seat alongside his wife Lady Victoria Starmer shortly before the royal family arrived.This year, the festival is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

