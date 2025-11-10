The Prince of Wales said he might let his son carry a smartphone in secondary school, but one without internet access

Prince George and Prince William. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Prince of Wales has said that not allowing his 12-year-old son Prince George to have a mobile phone has “become a little bit of a tense issue” as he spoke out about how he and Kate discuss challenges they face as a family with their children.

William spoke to broadcaster Luciano Huck in Brazil, where he travelled to stage his Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro. In a video Mr Huck shared to his 23 million Instagram followers on Monday, the Prince of Wales spoke candidly about he and his wife's decision not to let Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis have mobile phones yet. "It's really hard," he told Mr Huck. "Our children don't have phones. I think when George moves on to secondary school, then maybe he might have a phone that has no internet access. "And to be honest, it's getting to the point where it's becoming a little bit of a like tense issue. "But I think he understands why, we communicate why we don't think it's right. And again, I think it's the internet access I have a problem with. "I think children can access too much stuff they don't need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of brick phone as they call them, I think that's fine."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all not allowed phones. Picture: Getty

“I think children can access too much stuff they don’t need to see online, and so having a phone and text message, the old sort of brick phone as they call them, I think that’s fine.” He also revealed that he and the Princess of Wales share the school run and he attends sports days, matches and plays in the garden with his children when he can. “I’m the taxi driver, Luciano,” he joked. “Taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden, where I can.“School run, most days. I mean, Catherine and I share it. She probably does the bulk of it.” Mr Huck, who hosted William’s Earthshot Prize on Wednesday, and the Prince of Wales spoke from a cable car with Brazil’s Sugarloaf mountains visible in the background. He asked William about the challenges of the past few years for his family, particularly with his father, the King, and his wife both being diagnosed with cancer. “Every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges and I think it’s very individual and sort of moment-dependent as to how you deal with those problems,” the Prince of Wales said.

The Prince Of Wales attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2025 in Brazil. Picture: Getty