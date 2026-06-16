Prince George will attend Eton College from the autumn, following in the footsteps of his father the Prince of Wales, Kensington Palace has said.

George, 12, who made an appearance with his family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the weekend, will be a pupil at the school which educated William and his brother the Duke of Sussex.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September.”

The young prince is currently studying at Lambrook School, the private prep school in Berkshire, where he boards and it is also attended by his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and eight-year-old Prince Louis.