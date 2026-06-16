Prince George to follow in his father's footsteps and will attend Eton College
Prince George will attend Eton College from the autumn, following in the footsteps of his father the Prince of Wales, Kensington Palace has said.
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George, 12, who made an appearance with his family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony at the weekend, will be a pupil at the school which educated William and his brother the Duke of Sussex.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September.”
The young prince is currently studying at Lambrook School, the private prep school in Berkshire, where he boards and it is also attended by his siblings Princess Charlotte, 11, and eight-year-old Prince Louis.
Pupils start at the school at the age of 13 - and Prince George will turn 13 years old on his birthday next month.
George is second in line to the throne as he is the oldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
His parents have chosen the traditional option for the young prince. Twenty British prime ministers have attended Eton.
Prince William said years ago that he enjoyed his time there.
"I've really enjoyed being able to go about Eton as just another student," he had said in June 2000.