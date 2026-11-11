The prince is said to enjoy drawing and created the picture of the bird, which is perched on a branch, at home in the spring when he was 12

Prince George Of Cambridge Begins Eton Education. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Prince George’s detailed drawing of a kingfisher takes pride of place in a special edition of a magazine guest edited by his father, the Prince of Wales.

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The 13-year-old’s colourful artwork features in this week’s Country Life – a 300-page bumper issue which William has spent the past six months preparing. George appears to be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the King, who is a keen artist, while the Princess of Wales studied art at A-level and history of art at university. The prince is said to enjoy drawing and created the picture of the bird, which is perched on a branch, at home in the spring when he was 12. Read more: Thomas Markle Snr sent to jail after 'trying to cut off electronic ankle monitor' after child sex abuse image charge Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor rumoured to have Sandringham girlfriend

A kingfisher drawn by Prince George, which takes pride of place in a special edition of a magazine guest edited by his father the Prince of Wales. Picture: Kensington Palace/Press Association

In 2025, the princess and her children released portrait sketches they drew of each other after spending time together being creative. The four images were drawn in a variety of mediums from charcoal to ink but no details were released about who drew each one. Future queen Kate has also given a rare interview to the magazine, and is said to have discussed the healing power of nature, but details have yet to be released from the gold-embossed collectors’ edition, which goes on sale on Wednesday. William talks about family walks with their dogs Orla and Otto and how George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love to get out and explore. He recalls growing up at the King’s Gloucestershire retreat Highgrove and having to remember not to open the curtains before getting dressed as the garden was often filled with visitors.

Prince of Wales attends the 2026 National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on November 8. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

He also tells of his fondness for a visit to the pub for a chat and a pint of cider with ice. He admits his support for his “second family” Aston Villa, has become “fanatical”. Villa manager Unai Emery features in the magazine talking about leadership, and also discusses the importance of William’s support for the club. “It’s fantastic for us. If we can give him good news, good results or good moments in football, we are proud of it,” Emery says in a video released to mark the publication. William, a major landowner through his Duchy of Cornwall estate, opens up about his commitment to the countryside. In the magazine’s leader column, he writes: “The places you love best are not the ones you preserve unchanged, but the ones you keep quietly improving. “One day, George, Charlotte and Louis may ask me what I did to help communities thrive… we didn’t simply imagine a better future, we helped build it, so that someone else could build further still.”