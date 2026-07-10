Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is greeted by Alison Hammond during the Invictus "1 Year To Go" event. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prince Harry embraced TV star Alison Hammond and told her he loves his family during a surprise appearance on This Morning.

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The Duke of Sussex also took on his friend JJ Chalmers, the This Morning and Bake Off host, during a game of laser tag to promote the Invictus Games in Birmingham. The Duchess of Sussex did not fly to the UK with Harry earlier this week because of security concerns but Meghan is widely expected to travel with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the coming days, prompting rumours there could be a meeting between the King and his US-based grandchildren. Speaking about his family on TV today, Harry said that his wife and kids are “proud” of the work he does for wounded veterans through the Invictus Games. “They don't tell me every day that they're proud of me, but yeah, I'm proud of them, they're proud of me. I love my family,” he said in the interview. Read more: Meghan 'to join Harry in UK with Archie and Lilibet' but 'U-turns on making public appearances' Read more: Prince Harry cuts cake during charity hospital visit and reveals son Archie's obsession for Lego

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks during a visit to Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre. Picture: Getty

He added that he is “excited” to be in Birmingham for the games and pointed out that the city is a “centrepoint where so many of the wounded soldiers came back through from Afghanistan'”. “Being here back in Birmingham means a hell of a lot to most of these guys', saying it was a 'real homecoming for some of them”, Harry said. He added that there was a ''resilience in every single one of us” and hoped the games can inspire more people suffering from physical and mental injuries. Harry was earlier seen jumping up and down while playing laser tag with his friend JJ. He also raced as Invictus Games medallist before embracing Alison again.

Prince Harry played laser tag with his friend JJ Chalmers. Picture: Getty