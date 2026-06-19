Harry is returning to attend several events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham

Harry is returning to attend several events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The King has offered Prince Harry and Meghan the opportunity to stay at a royal residence during their next visit to the UK.

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The Duke previously said he did not feel comfortable bringing his family to the UK without state-funded protection. The Prince lost the high level of security he was previously entitled to when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020. But sources close to Harry have confirmed that new arrangements mean a "safe return" is now possible. Harry's two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, last saw King Charles at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Meanwhile, the last time Meghan visited the UK was in September 2022 when she attended the late Queen's funeral. At the time, the couple still had access to their marital residence, Frogmore Cottage. Since then, Harry has stayed with friends or in hotels on his visits to the UK.