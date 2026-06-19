Prince Harry and Meghan 'offered stay in royal residence by King' during UK visit next month
Harry is returning to attend several events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham
The King has offered Prince Harry and Meghan the opportunity to stay at a royal residence during their next visit to the UK.
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The couple have also been offered security for the visit with their two children next month, underscoring the King's eagerness to be reunited with his grandchildren who he has not seen since 2022.
It marks an attempt by the King at a rapprochement, after the Duke's unsuccessful legal attempt last year to get his taxpayer-funded police bodyguards reinstated.
Harry is returning to attend several events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.
The offer of royal accommodation and security means he will feel confident in being joined by his family for the visit.
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The Duke previously said he did not feel comfortable bringing his family to the UK without state-funded protection.
The Prince lost the high level of security he was previously entitled to when he and Meghan stepped down as working royals in January 2020.
But sources close to Harry have confirmed that new arrangements mean a "safe return" is now possible.
Harry's two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, last saw King Charles at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
Meanwhile, the last time Meghan visited the UK was in September 2022 when she attended the late Queen's funeral.
At the time, the couple still had access to their marital residence, Frogmore Cottage. Since then, Harry has stayed with friends or in hotels on his visits to the UK.
Harry will be in London and Birmingham for several engagements between July 6 and 10 to mark the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.
It is not known whether the Duchess will attend the Invictus Games events although she is a known supporter, having attended one-year countdown parties in Vancouver in 2024 and Dusseldorf in 2022.
It is understood that the Prince has factored in 'down-time' during his visit to catch up with his father, who he saw for less than 45 minutes during his trip in September.
Currently, Harry is required to provide 30 days notice to a committee comprising representatives from the royal household, the Police, the Home Office, the Cabinet and the Foreign Office when he crosses the pond.
The committee reaches a judgment on what level of security the Prince should receive. In the past that protection has consisted of a phone number for a police detective.
It is understood that politicians are nervous about the political unpopularity of granting the Sussexes automatic police protection during their visits to the UK.