Prince Harry to appeal outcome of High Court privacy case
The Duke of Sussex and several household names, including Elton John and Liz Hurley, unsuccessfully sued the publisher of the Daily Mail earlier this year
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Prince Harry and several high-profile figures are appealing the outcome of their failed High Court privacy case against the Daily Mail's publisher.
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The Duke of Sussex and several household names, including Elton John and Liz Hurley, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
ANL strongly denied the claims, which were heard at an 11-week trial in London earlier this year, with Mr Justice Nicklin dismissing all the cases in a judgment on July 7.
The cases returned to the High Court for a two-day hearing over costs, where the court was told ANL’s total costs were more than £34 million.
In August, Mr Justice Nicklin ordered the group of seven to pay an initial £9.5mn legal bill to ANL's costs, ahead of further hearings to determine the total sum.
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On Friday, a spokesperson for Harry, Lady Lawrence, Sir Elton, his husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost said: “We confirm that the claimants have today filed applications with the Court of Appeal for permission to appeal the judgments of Mr Justice Nicklin in respect of his dismissal of their claims and the indemnity costs order.
“The claimants respectfully disagree with those unprecedented decisions, which they consider to be legally and factually flawed.”
Court staff also confirmed on Friday that a bid to appeal against the rulings had been filed at the Court of Appeal.
Barristers for the group had alleged at trial that private investigators, freelance journalists and staff at ANL carried out acts including voicemail interception, landline tapping and obtaining information by deception – also known as “blagging”.
But lawyers for the publisher said that Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday journalists provided a “compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing of articles”, including friends and “leaky” social circles, press officers and spokespeople, as well as previous reporting, freelance journalists and stories from other newspapers and news agencies.