Prince Harry and several high-profile figures are appealing the outcome of their failed High Court privacy case against the Daily Mail's publisher.

The Duke of Sussex and several household names, including Elton John and Liz Hurley, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

ANL strongly denied the claims, which were heard at an 11-week trial in London earlier this year, with Mr Justice Nicklin dismissing all the cases in a judgment on July 7.

The cases returned to the High Court for a two-day hearing over costs, where the court was told ANL’s total costs were more than £34 million.

In August, Mr Justice Nicklin ordered the group of seven to pay an initial £9.5mn legal bill to ANL's costs, ahead of further hearings to determine the total sum.

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