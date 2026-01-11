A former royal correspondent says the public would like to see the King reunited with his grandchildren.

A recent snap of The Sussex family was posted on Instagram to celebrate Christmas. Picture: @meghan on Instagram

By Poppy Jacobs

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to bring his two children to the UK if his security decisions are approved, a royal correspondent has claimed.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not been seen in the UK since 2022, and are believed to have only met King Charles on a handful of occasions. "Harry says the security issue has been the biggest obstacle in any reconciliation with his family, and the primary reason that he has not brought his family to see their grandfather and experience their heritage," says former royal correspondent Jennie Bond. "So, if that obstacle is removed, it seems reasonable to presume that he will bring Archie and Lilibet over here." Previous reports had claimed that the Duke of Sussex's request for police security in the UK was "nailed on", however this has now been contradicted by a government source, who suggests discussions are still underway.

Prince Harry pictured outside with his two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who he wants to bring to visit the UK, according to reports. Picture: @meghan on Instagram

Speaking about the potential visit to the UK, Ms Bond says she believes the public would like to see the King reunited with his grandchildren, but was unsure whether Meghan would be willing to visit the UK. "She’s clearly happy at home in California and I can’t see why she would want to come to the UK and face possible hostility. So, perhaps in future we will see more of Harry and possibly the children.” Prince Harry is preparing to visit the UK for an upcoming court case, following claims that this police security was "nailed on" following a recent re-assessment. However, a source familiar with the proceedings denied that the fate of his security was decided, saying that the review was still underway, and anyone suggesting a decision was misrepresenting the truth. They suggested that the claims about security being 'nailed on' were "more like an attempt to manipulate the media into manifesting an outcome", and said whoever is behind them must not realise how "transparent and counterproductive' the rumours are.

A run-in with a stalker on his last visit to the UK saw the Prince appeal to the Home Secretary to increase his security. Picture: Alamy