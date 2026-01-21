The Duke of Sussex has said his 'social circles were not leaky'. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Sussex has said his 'social circles were not leaky' as he gave evidence during legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

As he took to the stand to give evidence a day earlier than expected, Harry was asked by Antony White KC, for Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), whether he knew his social circle was "leaky". Harry replied: "My social circles were not leaky, I want to make that absolutely clear." He added that if he became suspicious of someone, "I would have to cut contact with this person". He also spoke of his fears over press intrusion into the life of his ex Chelsy Davy. He said he was "really worried something bad was going to happen" during their relationship. Describing a surprise visit to Argentina by Ms Davy, Harry said in his written evidence that he "suspected someone had been paid to reveal our plans".

He continued: "I was never suspicious of Chelsy in relation to stories like this but I was of her friends. If I saw this story at the time, I would have been very frustrated and angry. "I would have questioned how Associated found out this information. But, at the same time, I would have felt like I had to accept this as the reality of my life. "This sort of intrusion was terrifying for Chelsy: it made her feel like she was being hunted and the press had caught her and it was terrifying for me too because there was nothing I could do to stop it and now she was in my world. "She was 'shaken' and I was really paranoid about trying to protect our privacy, as the article says. "Their behaviour and treatment of Chelsy was not normal. I was really worried something bad was going to happen." Discussing a Mail On Sunday article from October 2011, Harry said in his written evidence that the information in the story would have only been known by himself, Ms Davy and their close friends. He continued: "It feels creepy, like you're constantly being watched, and you can't trust anyone around you.

Prince Harry told the court that "this sort of intrusion was terrifying for Chelsy [Davy]", who he dated on-and-off for about seven years, from 2004 to 2011. Picture: Getty

"It feels like every aspect of your life behind closed doors is being displayed to the world for amusement, entertainment and money." Harry, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering. This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and "blagging" private records. ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims. Harry attended court on Monday and the start of proceedings on Tuesday, but was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the lunch break. He was scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, a source close to the duke's claim said that ANL and its legal team "have had months to inform the court that their opening argument would last less than two hours", accusing the publisher of resorting "to game-playing and dirty tricks - consistent with the way they have treated not just the duke but all of the victims in this case". The source continued: "They think that by pulling the schedule forward 24 hours they are giving Prince Harry less time to prepare - he's been preparing for this moment for the last three years. "Safe to say, he's ready." In court on Tuesday, Antony White KC, for ANL, said the claims against the company were "threadbare" and had been brought too late. He continued that its journalists provide a "compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing" of the more than 50 articles that are alleged to be the products of unlawful information gathering. Mr White also told the court that payments to private investigators by journalists, cited by the claimants, were "examples of clutching at straws in the wind and seeking to bind them together in a way that has no proper analytical foundation". He added that claims made in a "disavowed" witness statement allegedly given by one private investigator named in the case, Gavin Burrows - including that he received large sums of money from the publisher, were "inherently implausible". The barrister said: "Associated is not a corner shop. It is audited. Auditors usually do not miss the haemorrhaging of large amounts of cash of this size." In written submissions, Mr White said the publisher "strongly denies" that there was any unlawful information gathering, including voicemail interception, directed at the duke.

Court artist sketch of (left to right) Sir Simon Hughes, the Duke of Sussex, Elizabeth Hurley, Damian Hurley and barrister David Sherborne at the Royal Courts Of Justice earlier this week. Picture: PA