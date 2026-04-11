Harry responded to the allegations in a statement issued by a spokesperson. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Duke of Sussex has rejected an “offensive and damaging” defamation claim made by the Sentebale charity he co-founded after it lodged a High Court action against him.

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Harry is being sued for defamation by the charity over allegations he co-ordinated an “adverse media campaign” which caused “operational disruption and reputational harm”, its board of trustees has claimed. Online court filings show that the duke is a defendant in a libel or slander claim alongside Mark Dyer, a former trustee. On Friday evening, Harry responded to the allegations in a statement issued by a spokesperson on behalf of him and Mr Dyer. It said: “As Sentebale’s co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.” In a statement uploaded to Sentebale’s website on Friday evening, the board of trustees and executive director said the charity is seeking the court’s “protection”. Read More: Prince Harry sued by Sentebale charity in High Court defamation claim Read More: Meghan shares heartwarming video of Archie, 6, skiing with Harry

Duke of Sussex with Sentebale chairwoman Sophie Chandauka, during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024. Picture: Alamy

It said: “The charity seeks the court’s intervention, protection, and restitution following a co-ordinated adverse media campaign conducted since 25 March 2025 that has caused operational disruption and reputational harm to the charity, its leadership, and its strategic partners. “The proceedings have been brought against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer, identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign, which has had significant viral impact and triggered an onslaught of cyber-bullying directed at the charity and its leadership. “Sentebale has experienced the adverse media campaign as false narratives circulated through the media about the charity and its leadership, attempts to undermine its relationships with staff, existing and prospective partners, and the forced diversion of leadership time and resources into managing a reputational crisis not of the charity’s making.” The board of trustees said in the statement that those at the charity have been “deeply moved” by the generosity of donors who have “stood firm alongside them”.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Conference last week. Picture: Getty