Harry returning to the UK for charity visits with donation to Children in Need. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke of Sussex is returning to the UK this week for the first time in five months, when he will show his support for BBC Children in Need and revisit a community recording studio in Nottingham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry, who is no longer a working royal, is set to carry out a run of engagements and make a substantial donation to the broadcaster’s charity to help support its work tackling violence affecting young people. It is not known whether the duke, who is estranged from his brother, the Prince of Wales, and has a troubled relationship with his father, the King, will stage a reunion during his stay. The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and the Queen have no public engagements planned for this week. Harry and Charles last met face to face more than a year and a half ago when the duke made a transatlantic dash to see the monarch in February 2024 after hearing of his cancer diagnosis, but they spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham. Read more: King Charles praises ‘unbreakable courage’ of the Ukrainian people Read more: Prince Harry’s secret tribute to grandfather Philip left at national memorial on VJ Day

Then-Prince Charles and Prince Harry at the Natural History Museum, London, April 4, 2019. Picture: Alamy

The duke will be in London on Monday – the third anniversary of the late Queen’s death – for the annual WellChild Awards, a cause close to his heart as the charity’s long-standing patron, before travelling to Nottingham on Tuesday. Harry last visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in the city’s St Ann’s area to mark World Mental Health Day in October 2019, just two months before he and the Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as senior working royals and moving to North America. He is planning to hold a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission, the CRS and community outreach group Epic Partners in Nottingham, stage informal catch-ups with some of the young people he met before, and watch performances from CRS artists and make a short speech. The duke appears to be focusing on his philanthropic ventures, while the Duchess of Sussex, who is not expected to join him on the trip to the UK, has been working on her lifestyle brand As Ever and promoting the recent launch of the second season of her Netflix show.

Meghan and Harry at Kensington palace. Picture: PA

The duke is hoping to bring together key stakeholders, influencers and potential funders to shine a light on the work of grassroots organisations such as CRS and Epic Partners and the sports apprenticeship body Coach Core. Coach Core was originally started as a programme by William, Harry and the now-Princess of Wales’s joint Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives and train young apprentices. It has since become an independent charity. Harry and Meghan broke away from William and Kate’s Royal Foundation in 2019 after rumours of a rift began to circulate. Senior aides to the King and the duke were pictured together in London this July in what was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two sides. Harry, who levelled accusations at the King, Queen, William and Kate in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary and memoir Spare, told the BBC in May that Charles will not speak to him because of his court battle over his security, and he does not know “how much longer my father has”. But he also outlined his hopes for a "reconciliation" with his family, saying: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

Prince Harry (right) told Oprah his relationship with his father, Prince Charles (left) had soured in the last year. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images