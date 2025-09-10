King Charles and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House to meet the King for a 'private tea' in their first meeting for more than a year.

The last time the King and his son saw each other was February of last year, when the Duke of Sussex came to London to visit his father, who announced he was having cancer treatment. But they spent just over 30 minutes together on that occasion, before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham. This afternoon, he was seen driving through the gates at the King's London residence Clarence House, for what was called a "private tea" by Buckingham Palace officials. He didn't spend long with his father, and was seen driving back out less than an hour after arriving. Read more: Harry makes UK return laying wreath in Windsor to mark three years since late Queen’s death Read more: Prince Harry returning to UK for charity visits with donation to Children in Need

Harry arrives at Clarence House on September 10, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Harry, who is no longer a working royal, is currently in the UK to carry out a run of charity engagements, which included a visit to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London earlier on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he was seen laying a wreath to mark the anniversary of the death his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor. Senior aides to the King and Harry were pictured together in London this July in what was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two sides. Reports just before Harry's arrival in the UK suggested there were no plans of a reunion, and if the meeting was planned, it was kept very quiet. The King, 76, is understood to have travelled down to London from his Balmoral home, where he has been spending the summer break. He is now in London with Camilla. But Harry remains estranged from his brother William, the Prince of Wales. A meeting between the pair is unlikely, as the future king is currently in Cardiff to visit a mental health hub on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Harry remains estranged from his brother William, the Prince of Wales. Picture: Alamy