Royal brothers avoid each other with separate engagements amid hopes of a 'reunion between Harry and Charles'
Prince William is visiting a youth charity while his brother Harry meets kids during a copycat visit today.
The estranged brothers are at similar engagements after being just eight miles apart as they paid their own tributes to the late Queen yesterday.
William is with youngsters at Spiral Skills in south London, while Harry is in Nottingham to discuss Children in Need. Last night Harry joked about "challenging" relationships between siblings at the WellChild awards in west London.
Reports say King Charles is flying back to London from Scotland amid rumours he will see Harry.
The California-based Duke has not seen his father, 76, for the past 19 months and earlier this year claimed he was open to “reconciliation”.
Harry touched down in the UK yesterday after he was spotted boarding a flight from LAX in California.But the Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband for the trip.
Harry is set to be in the UK for the longest time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II since 2022.
On Monday Harry paid private respects to his grandmother as he laid down wreath and flowers in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle to observe the date.
At the same time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Sunningdale, Berkshire, at an event to commemorate the late Queen.
Today it was announced the Princess of Wales is to celebrate the British textiles industry this week by carrying out a series of visits to manufacturing mills.
The newly announcement engagements for Kate come during her brother-in-law the Duke of Sussex's stay in the UK, and will take place on what is expected to be Harry's last day of charity visits.
Kate, who made a surprise appearance alongside the Prince of Wales on the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death on Monday, will take a tour of Sudbury Silk Mills in Suffolk on Thursday, followed by a trip to Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent, the same day.
The princess and her husband have a run of official duties booked in this week, with William also due to travel to Cardiff to see a new mental health hub at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday.