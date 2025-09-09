The Prince of Wales visited Spiral Skills, in Lambeth, south London today, while The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Picture: PA

By LBC

Prince William is visiting a youth charity while his brother Harry meets kids during a copycat visit today.

The estranged brothers are at similar engagements after being just eight miles apart as they paid their own tributes to the late Queen yesterday. William is with youngsters at Spiral Skills in south London, while Harry is in Nottingham to discuss Children in Need. Last night Harry joked about "challenging" relationships between siblings at the WellChild awards in west London. Reports say King Charles is flying back to London from Scotland amid rumours he will see Harry.

The Prince of Wales meets former England midfielder Fara Williams (right) during a visit to Spiral Skills, in Lambeth, south London, which has received funding from his homelessness initiative Homewards. Picture: Alamy

The California-based Duke has not seen his father, 76, for the past 19 months and earlier this year claimed he was open to “reconciliation”. Harry touched down in the UK yesterday after he was spotted boarding a flight from LAX in California.But the Duchess of Sussex did not join her husband for the trip. Harry is set to be in the UK for the longest time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II since 2022. On Monday Harry paid private respects to his grandmother as he laid down wreath and flowers in St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle to observe the date.

The Duke of Sussex arrives for a visit to the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, for the announcement of a substantial donation to Children in Need to help support their work tackling violence impacting young people. Credit: Alamy. Picture: Alamy