Prince Harry cuts cake during charity hospital visit and reveals son Archie's obsession for Lego
The Duke of Sussex also mentioned his estranged older brother William during a conversation about which football teams they support
Prince Harry cut cake and hugged nurses during a charity hospital visit while revealing his son Archie's obsession with Lego.
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The Duke of Sussex' appearance caused excitement in the corridors at Birmingham Children's Hospital, with medical staff surrounding him with one nurse receiving a hug.
Families asked for pictures and the duke posed for a group shot with around a dozen workers, telling them: "Thank you for everything you do."
Harry was there to meet two nurses funded by WellChild and met some of the young patients.
In a lighter moment, the duke revealed his son's love of toy building bricks when he shared stories with Alec Hill, 12, and his parents.
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He said: "Do you know who’s obsessed with Lego? My son Archie – and he’s a master builder."
The duke, WellChild’s patron, told a room of the charity’s executives, nurses and families: "I don't know if you hear it enough, the difference that you make every single day is quite literally changing daily lives."
Harry thanked medics and commented on the financial pressures facing the NHS on Thursday.
The appearance supported the charity WellChild's specialist nursing programme which helps seriously ill children and their families transition from the hospital to their homes.
It marked the latest of his public appearances during a week-long trip to the UK, which has sparked controversy over where he would stay.
He added: "I understand, and we understand, that becomes harder every week with cuts and financial difficulties, just the insanity that seems to be circulating, not just in this country but in general.
"But hospitals like this don’t run without people like you, and families like this can’t be families that they want to be at home without the expertise and the skill set that you’re handing over to them, and WellChild is right at the centre of that."
Harry’s week-long trip to the UK has generated scrutiny over his accommodation arrangements, after a public disagreement with Buckingham Palace about offers of a royal room, and whether he will meet his father.
The duke added: "We can’t solve everything, but what we can do is make sure that your lives are more comfortable and that you are trained to be able to take your kids home and not be stuck in the hospital."
The room laughed when he quipped about hospital meals: "And not because the food is bad, though that might be a reason, but so you can actually have a family life."
Harry spoke just before he cut a raspberry and white chocolate sponge to celebrate 20 years of WellChild nurses, and said: "I haven’t cut a cake for a very long time" as he debated where to place the knife.
During the small celebration, he also had a public discussion about the World Cup when he quizzed former WellChild patient Wyatt Makwana, 12, about England’s chances in their quarter-final match on Saturday.
Wyatt said: "If England do win against Norway, I don’t think they will get past the semis" to which Harry replied: "Let’s hope you’re wrong."
Harry also mentioned his estranged brother William during another chat about football when he met young Alec.
He told him: "I used to be an Arsenal supporter. Who do you support?" and when the little boy replied Aston Villa, Harry said: "Aston Villa, my brother supports Aston Villa" and spoke about the club’s Europa League win earlier this year."
It comes two days after the duke lost his High Court privacy battle case against the Daily Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
In response, Harry described the dismissal of their unlawful information gathering claims against the Daily Mail’s publisher as a "complete and obvious whitewash".