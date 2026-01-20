The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a hearing in his legal action accusing the publisher of the Daily Mail of unlawful information gathering in London. Picture: Thomas Krych/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John, and other celebrity claimants are "clutching at straws", a court has heard, as they accuse the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday of unlawful information gathering.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering. This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records. ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims. Harry attended court on Monday and the start of proceedings on Tuesday, but was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the lunch break. Read more: Daily Mail publisher 'strongly denies' wrongdoing in Prince Harry privacy battle Read more: Prince Harry left ‘paranoid beyond belief’ over press ‘intrusion,’ High Court hears

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley arrive at court during a court case against Associated Newspapers Ltd at The Royal Courts of Justice on January 20, 2026. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

He was initially scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday. David Sherborne, representing the group, said he would “endeavour to have the Duke of Sussex here at 2pm tomorrow”. He said: “I will do my best and we will notify the court and the defendant.” In response to a question from the judge, Mr Justice Nicklin, about whether Harry could be available to give evidence on Wednesday morning, Mr Sherborne responded that he needed to “make inquiries”. The trial will resume at 10.30am on Wednesday. In court on Tuesday, Antony White KC, for ANL, said that the claims against it were “threadbare” and had been brought too late. He continued that journalists at the organisation provide a “compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing” of the more than 50 articles that are alleged to be the products of unlawful information gathering.

David Sherborne arrives at court during a court case against Associated Newspapers Ltd at The Royal Courts of Justice on January 20, 2026 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Mr White also told the court that payments to private investigators by journalists, cited by the claimants, were “examples of clutching at straws in the wind and seeking to bind them together in a way that has no proper analytical foundation”. He added that claims made in a “disavowed” witness statement allegedly given by one private investigator named in the case, Gavin Burrows, including that he received large sums of money from the publisher, were “inherently implausible”. The barrister said: “Associated is not a corner shop. It is audited. Auditors usually do not miss the haemorrhaging of large amounts of cash of this size.” In written submissions, Mr White said the publisher “strongly denies” that there was any unlawful information gathering, including voicemail interception, directed at the duke. He continued that the articles “were sourced entirely legitimately from information variously provided by contacts of the journalists responsible, including individuals in the Duke of Sussex’s social circle, press officers and publicists, freelance journalists, photographers and prior reports”. Earlier on Tuesday, David Sherborne, for the group, said that Harry feels he has “endured a sustained campaign of attacks against him” because he “had the temerity to stand up” to ANL. He said: “In his witness statement for the trial, the Duke of Sussex speaks of the impact which this has had on him – the distress, the paranoia and the other feelings that it generated. “But given what we’ve seen, is it any wonder that he feels that way, or as he explains, that he feels he has endured a sustained campaign of attacks against him for having had the temerity to stand up to Associated in the way that he has so publicly done.”

Sadie Frost Law, actress and fashion designer, arrives at the High Court on the opening day of their civil court case. Picture: Stephen Chung / Alamy Live News