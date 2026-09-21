Next year will mark 30 years since Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

The Duke of Sussex speaking during the WellChild Awards 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly in talks to make a documentary about his late mother, Princess Diana, to mark the 30th anniversary of her death.

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Prince Harry has reportedly approached a number of the late Princess's friends and relatives about taking part in a potential film, including her brother Earl Spencer. A source reportedly said: "The Duke has discussed a number of possible projects to mark the 30th anniversary of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales's passing. "Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour her legacy during this important anniversary year." Read more: Meghan not with Harry at WellChild Awards as Duchess stays away from UK charity event Read more: All the claims from Charles Spencer's Diana book, Swan Song

Harry is reportedly in talks to make a documentary . Picture: Getty

The reports come amid his uncle Earl Spencer's release of the memoir Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which has made a number of allegations against the royal family. According to Earl Spencer, Harry is “completely fine” with the new memoir chronicling the life of his mother. Asked about telling Harry and the Prince of Wales about the book, the earl told People magazine: “I can say that Harry is completely fine about it. “He said, I hope there’s nothing embarrassing about him in it. I said, ‘There isn’t’. “I think they were actually worried where I was going up to with the book. “It pretty much ends in 1997 with Diana’s death, and there’s a tiny postscript by the grave. “So I think there was this, ‘Gosh, what’s he written about?’ And I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. “But I could reassure both of them that they’re of course in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all.”