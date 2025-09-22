The Duke of Sussex, currently based in California with his family, has reportedly confided to close friends his desire for his children attend British schools, saying they are missing out on an "extensive family network".

The Duke of Sussex, currently based in California with his family, has reportedly confided to close friends his desire for his children to attend British schools. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Prince Harry has ruled out sending his son Archie to Eton College, but still wants his children to be educated in the UK.

However, his six-year-old son will not follow in his footsteps at Eton, a Sussex spokesman revealed. "Prince Harry has not put his son's name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so," he said. The comments squash recent reports which suggest Harry's preferred school for Archie was Eton because of the number of 'high-profile and politically exposed kids there'. During his time at the £52,749-a-year private school, Harry was described by teachers as a "top tier athlete" but "weak" academically. Writing in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex said that he never truly fitted in, despite several of his closest friends coming from his school days. Read more: Edward and Sophie find lucky pine needles in sacred part of Japan Read more: Duchess of York apologised to Jeffrey Epstein in emails after publicly cutting ties

Harry currently lives with Meghan and their children (pictured) in Montecito, California. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

His plan to send his children to UK schools may cause tension with wife Meghan, who allegedly said that sending children to boarding school was "barbaric". According to the Daily Mail, his father King Charles is "delighted" by the news. UK schooling would not mean the Sussexes leaving America, as Archie would be "flown back and forth at the beginning and end of term", a friend of the family said. The announcement comes after singer Joss Stone claimed Harry asked her about moving from America back to Britain during a conversation at the WellChild Awards in London on September 8. The Duke attended the event at the Royal Lancaster hotel during his four-day trip to the UK. Stone said the Royal told her "how important community is for children" while praising UK schools, before asking about her family's recent transition back to life in the UK after living in the US. She told Hello!: "He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He's just very warm and down to earth, as always. "Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice. He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. "It was nice to share that with him because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."

UK schooling would not mean the Sussexes leaving America, as Archie would be “flown back and forth at the beginning and end of term". Picture: Getty