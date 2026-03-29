Harry’s children haven’t seen their grandfather in nearly four years

The Prince Of Wales Attends 'International Year Of The Reef' 2018 Meeting. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Duke of Sussex – who has seen his father only twice in two years – hopes to be invited by the King to spend some “family time" in Norfolk this summer.

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Harry’s children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, haven’t met their grandfather in nearly four years – while Meghan, 44, has not been to the UK since the Queen’s funeral in 2022. Those close to Harry said he would welcome an invitation to Sandringham, the King’s estate in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales also have their country home. But Harry, 41, is waiting for a decision on his security protection in the UK and has repeatedly said he does not feel it is safe to bring his family home unless he is reinstated with armed police protection. The Sussexes lost their security protection after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the US in 2020. Read more: King urged to show 'transparency' amid calls for him to meet Epstein victims during US trip Read more: Harry and six others should get 'substantial' damages from publisher, judge told

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit - Day 3. Picture: Getty

But a source close to the Duke has told The Times: “He’d like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the King was to say ‘Come up and spend some time with the family’ he’d love that. “He always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible.” Harry will be in the UK in July to mark one year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham and for a WellChild event. The pair did not see each other back in January when Harry returned to London for his court battle against Associated Newspapers.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019. Picture: Getty