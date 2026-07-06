The Duke's arrival comes after his invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was withdrawn ‘at the last moment’

Harry arrived back in the UK on Monday, his spokesman confirmed. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in the UK, after the accommodation plans for his trip descended into chaos.

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Harry made a U-turn and requested to stay for just one night at Buckingham Palace, to be told he had accepted the King’s offer too late. Picture: Getty

Questions have been raised on the Sussex side as to whether the offer of a bed at a royal residence was ever intended to be available once Harry had accepted it. But is understood royal accommodation will be made available to Harry and his family for future visits. The duke is believed to have arrived in London solo, without the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after they pulled out of a visit to the capital because of security concerns. As exasperation appeared to grow in both camps, it is understood the duke, on Saturday, initially turned down the offer for himself and his family to stay at the palace, before switching later in the day and asking to spend the night there himself. The appropriate hospitality and staffing provision was said to be no longer available, with Buckingham Palace also believing the longstanding legal case had complicated the matter, and could compromise the King’s constitutional position. It is said that while every effort was made to facilitate Harry’s stay, as a courtesy to staff and others involved, the Royal Household requires a minimum level of notice to ensure he could be hosted appropriately at a royal residence.

The Duchess of Sussex and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet pulled out of a visit to the capital because of security concerns. Picture: Getty

Harry and a group of other household names including Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish are expected to find out on Tuesday whether they have won their High Court cases against the Daily Mail’s publisher over allegations of voicemail interception, landline tapping and obtaining information by deception, which Associated Newspapers denies. The confusion and accusations which look set to overshadow Harry’s trip to the UK will do little to help the duke’s often troubled relationship with his father. Harry is hoping to reunite Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lili with their grandfather the King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, for the first time in four years, but it is not clear whether this will go ahead. Meghan, Archie and Lili could join Harry outside of London, with reports he wants to take them to see the final resting place of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales at Althorp in Northamptonshire. It is also not yet known when or whether Harry will see his father during his trip.

Harry and a group of other household names will find out on Tuesday whether they have won their High Court cases against the Daily Mail’s publishe. Picture: Getty